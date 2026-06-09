Mel and Peet Viljoen's controversial views on South Africa resurface after Peet's plea for deportation from the United States

The Viljoens' comments spark outrage as South Africans criticise their misrepresentation of the country's reality

Peet Viljoen previously revealed why he wasn't immediately deported to South Africa despite his request being granted

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An old clip of Mel and Peet Viljoen making nasty comments about SA resurfaced. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

A video of Mel and Peet Viljoen discussing why they decided to leave South Africa for the United States has resurfaced. This comes after an audio of Peet Viljoen pleading to be deported back to South Africa was shared on social media.

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, Peet Viljoen virtually appeared before immigration Judge Vikram Badrinath to learn the outcome of his voluntary departure application. After the judge indicated that he could not grant him voluntary departure due to the pending shoplifting case, Peet Viljoen begged to be deported back to South Africa, citing several reasons.

An audio recording of the former Real Housewives of Pretoria star pleading to be deported back to Mzansi emerged. X (Twitter) user @miss_andisa reshared a clip of Peet and his wife, Mel Viljoen, discussing why they left South Africa. The post highlighted the contrast between their earlier comments and Peet’s recent plea to return.

Mel and Peet Viljoen's old comments about SA resurface

In the clip taken from the podcast they launched after relocating to the United States, Mel said that she felt the need to leave South Africa because it had become anti-white.

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“So scary for me in South Africa that I couldn't wait to leave, like this is not going to end. And with the BEE laws and all the anti-white laws that are kicking in in South Africa, it gives black people in South Africa the feeling that they have more power and that they can do what they want. They can just kill who they want, they can just take what they want,” Mel Viljoen said.

Peet Viljoen also criticised South Africa’s Expropriation Act. He alleged that the law allowed black South Africans to steal without consequences.

“We now have a law, the last time it was promulgated, was done by Hitler himself, where they say they’re gonna take your land without any compensation. The crucial part of the act is that they don’t just take your land; they’re allowed to take your possessions as well. So, this Rolex, they’ll take it off my arm,” Peet Viljoen said.

Mel Viljoen agreed, saying that crime in America was nothing compared to what she and her husband experienced in South Africa.

“So, in South Africa, it’s wild, and Americans don’t realise this because they have it so good. For us, it wasn’t normal. Our normal was terrorism that was normal for us,” Mel Viljoen said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Mel and Peet Viljoen's old video

In the comments, social media users criticised the Viljoens, accusing them of misrepresenting conditions in South Africa, while others mocked the contrast between their earlier statements and recent developments.

Here are some of the comments:

@missTJ_m fumed:

“What angers me the most is that they’re going to come back and nothing is going to happen to them.”

@IAMLINDA_91 laughed:

“All the buzzwords and fear mongering 😂. Look where we are now 😂”

@nsbusiso800 joked:

“We've all been there when you think you have it all figured out, only for life to humble you. 😂”

@Shane_Driller requested:

“@ClaysonMonyela can you ban these ones out of Mzansi please?”

Mel and Peet Viljoen's comments about South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Why Peet Viljoen hasn't returned despite being deported

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported why Peet Viljoen couldn't immediately return to South Africa despite being deported from the US.

The Real Housewives of Pretoria star shared the legal challenges that are complicating his immediate return to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News