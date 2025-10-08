Businesswoman Melany "Mel" Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen, who are based in the US, recently launched a podcast

The reality TV stars previously trended on social media when they were reportedly ordered to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million

Social media users and fans of the Viljoens recently took to their YouTube channel to comment on their videos

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen's podcast has 153 subscribers. Image: MelVijoen

Source: Facebook

Popular South African couple and reality TV stars, Melany and Peet Viljoen's new podcast has reportedly flopped.

Mel and Peet Viljoens recently made headlines when they relocated to Miami in the United States after Tammy Taylor sued them.

The reality TV stars were also previously ordered by a US judge to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million.

The Citizen reported on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, that Melany Viljoen's podcast, which was recently launched on a YouTube channel called The Mel Viljoen Podcast, has flopped.

The channel is co-hosted by Mel's husband, Peet, and drew over 11,000 views of the collective programming on offer and had 153 subscribers at the time of publishing this article.

The publication adds that South Africa’s YouTube audience is pegged at around 25 million users, according to data released in 2024.

Social media users react to the Viljoens YouTube videos

@pauljacobs7420 said:

"Shame poor people, they are so innocent. 😅😅😅Life is so unfair😅😅😅😅😅😅."

@chrisdebeer3997 responded:

"Is this a comedy show?"

@AndréSchalkCillié wrote:

"You two have the cheek to comment on anything! How is the United States of America? This is ridiculous. I am a Zulu guy? Lmao😅."

@cyrilndaba6322 replied:

"Good guys are always targeted by the corrupt. They blackball you, and no one would be interested in you or be seen to be close to you. Wishing your podcast to grow exponentially."

@ilsee1481 wrote:

"Gosh, the accent is atrocious."

@jennywilson2017 replied:

"The justice system in South Africa is captured. Can and will you ever be able to practice again, Peet? So much corruption is happening in South Africa. I can't believe you paid the price for all these others😢."

@heniett said:

"I am absolutely thrilled about this. At last, the truth about certain people. Peet and Mel, you are stars. Keep going, Ysters!"

@GrantDurling-m1i replied:

"Holier than thou. Wow. What a couple! Sprinkle, sprinkle."

@T1me-up commented:

"I've always felt that something was off with this Paul O'Sullivan, the MI6 operative."

@m18m40 replied:

"Lol, these two are dirty, but it’s good to watch the pigs in their element, outing each other. It is greatly entertaining."

@Jonny5240 said:

"Yoh, this episode was explosive. I've subscribed out of morbid curiosity. Thanks, Mel!"

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen's podcast flops. Images: MelViljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel and Peet Viljoen respond to Nonku’s claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tammy Taylor Faerie Glen owners Mel and Peet Viljoen responded to Nonku Williams' accusations about their marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star claimed that Peet is abusing his wife, Mel Viljoen.

The couple rubbished the accusation, saying they were happily married and that Nonku should mind the business that pays her.

Source: Briefly News