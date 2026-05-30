Content creator @coolstorybru_za teamed up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to surprise a four-year-old Cape Town boy living with chronic kidney disease

Little Hlelo from Langa was diagnosed with kidney disease at just three months old and urgently needs a kidney transplant

Fans from around the world shared their love, with many saying it was exactly the kind of content they needed to see

Siya Kolisi and a family from Cape Town. Images: @coolstorybru_za

Source: Instagram

Western Cape content creator @coolstorybru_za posted a video on 28 May 2026 sharing that he had teamed up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to surprise a young boy named Hlelokuhle Xaba, known as Hlelo, from Langa in Cape Town.

Hlelo's mother, Samkelisiwe, had reached out through a family friend asking for help to share her son's story and raise funds for his treatment. But Coolstorybru wanted to do more than just post about it. He said:

"I messaged Siya to see if he would be keen to join me in surprising Hlelo with some presents, and Siya, being the legend he is, was totally on board."

The two headed to Toys R Us, where they loaded up on gifts, making sure to grab plenty of Spider-Man toys after Hlelo's mum shared that he was a huge fan. When they arrived at the family's home and Siya walked in, the moment was everything.

Hlelo lit up. As it turned out, though, the Spider-Man toys had some competition, because the Hulk mask they picked up ended up being his favourite thing from what they got him.

Hlelo's story

Hlelo was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease at just three months old. Born with only one functioning kidney, his condition has since progressed to End-Stage Kidney Disease, the most serious stage of kidney failure.

He also lives with Renal Bone Disease, which affects how his bones grow, leaving him with weak bones that make walking and growing incredibly difficult.

Despite everything, his mother says he is a gentle, courageous child who dreams of going to school and playing with other kids like any other little boy his age.

Hlelo urgently needs a kidney transplant and needs a living donor with blood type O. Siya also arranged for the Kolisi Foundation to make a donation toward helping the family. A BackaBuddy campaign has been set up to cover transplant costs, medical assessments, dialysis, medication, and transport.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA praises Siya and Coolstorybru's good deed

The comments from fans on Coolstorybru's Instagram page were full of warmth:

@edowlg wrote:

"The whole of South Africa loves this post ❤️"

@ntsika_febana added:

"Hlelo is short for Hlelolenkosi, meaning 'God's plan', and God indeed has a plan for the kid. No DNA 🧬 just RSA 🇿🇦."

@robbiegillettrugby said:

"Bru, you are a legend!! ❤️"

@maya_xaba wrote:

"We're super grateful for this, Austin 🥹❤️"

@welmarivolschenk added:

"The difference you make daily is incredible!"

@ethanandrewnoble said:

"Very proud of you, brother. Keep going 🤝❤️"

@joshwideawake wrote:

"Beautiful ❤️"

Siya Kolisi and Coolstorybru at a Toys 'r Us store. Images: @coolstorybru_za

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News