“Siya Being the Legend He Is”: Siya Kolisi and Coolstorybru Do a Good Deed for Cape Town Boy in Need
- Content creator @coolstorybru_za teamed up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to surprise a four-year-old Cape Town boy living with chronic kidney disease
- Little Hlelo from Langa was diagnosed with kidney disease at just three months old and urgently needs a kidney transplant
- Fans from around the world shared their love, with many saying it was exactly the kind of content they needed to see
Western Cape content creator @coolstorybru_za posted a video on 28 May 2026 sharing that he had teamed up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi to surprise a young boy named Hlelokuhle Xaba, known as Hlelo, from Langa in Cape Town.
Hlelo's mother, Samkelisiwe, had reached out through a family friend asking for help to share her son's story and raise funds for his treatment. But Coolstorybru wanted to do more than just post about it. He said:
"I messaged Siya to see if he would be keen to join me in surprising Hlelo with some presents, and Siya, being the legend he is, was totally on board."
The two headed to Toys R Us, where they loaded up on gifts, making sure to grab plenty of Spider-Man toys after Hlelo's mum shared that he was a huge fan. When they arrived at the family's home and Siya walked in, the moment was everything.
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Hlelo lit up. As it turned out, though, the Spider-Man toys had some competition, because the Hulk mask they picked up ended up being his favourite thing from what they got him.
Hlelo's story
Hlelo was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease at just three months old. Born with only one functioning kidney, his condition has since progressed to End-Stage Kidney Disease, the most serious stage of kidney failure.
He also lives with Renal Bone Disease, which affects how his bones grow, leaving him with weak bones that make walking and growing incredibly difficult.
Despite everything, his mother says he is a gentle, courageous child who dreams of going to school and playing with other kids like any other little boy his age.
Hlelo urgently needs a kidney transplant and needs a living donor with blood type O. Siya also arranged for the Kolisi Foundation to make a donation toward helping the family. A BackaBuddy campaign has been set up to cover transplant costs, medical assessments, dialysis, medication, and transport.
Watch the Instagram clip here.
SA praises Siya and Coolstorybru's good deed
The comments from fans on Coolstorybru's Instagram page were full of warmth:
@edowlg wrote:
"The whole of South Africa loves this post ❤️"
@ntsika_febana added:
"Hlelo is short for Hlelolenkosi, meaning 'God's plan', and God indeed has a plan for the kid. No DNA 🧬 just RSA 🇿🇦."
@robbiegillettrugby said:
"Bru, you are a legend!! ❤️"
@maya_xaba wrote:
"We're super grateful for this, Austin 🥹❤️"
@welmarivolschenk added:
"The difference you make daily is incredible!"
@ethanandrewnoble said:
"Very proud of you, brother. Keep going 🤝❤️"
@joshwideawake wrote:
"Beautiful ❤️"
More on SA good deeds and fundraising stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a KZN school community rallying behind a beloved former Grade 1 teacher facing urgent brain surgery.
- A Cape Town runner stopped to help a homeless wheelchair-bound man pushing himself through a storm along the Sea Point promenade.
- A community in Bela-Bela started fundraising to bring home a mother and child killed in a highway crash linked to a government vehicle.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za