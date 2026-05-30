Midrand Baking School in Gauteng celebrated five finalists who completed their two-week baking and wedding cake decorating course

The course covers everything from baking basics to sugar art and fondant wedding cake decorating, with a SACA-accredited certificate at the end

People were instantly curious, asking questions about pricing, location and how to sign up

Midrand Baking School graduates holding up their certificates and showing off their creativity. Images: @midrand.baking.school

Source: TikTok

Midrand Baking School's official TikTok page @midrand.baking.school posted a video on 22 May 2026 that caught a lot of attention. The clip showed five finalists from the school's two-week baking and wedding cake decorating course receiving their certificates of achievement.

One gentleman and four women completed the programme under the guidance of Chef Stella and Chef Jimmy, and the results they produced were impressive. The school posted the clip with the caption:

"Congratulations to our 5 finalists for the 2-week course in Baking and wedding cake decorating course with Sugar Arts. You have absolutely excelled 💯"

The video showed the finished wedding cakes each student had created, along with cheesecakes that had been made the day before filming.

What does the Midrand Baking School offer?

The school is based at Kyalami on Main Shopping Centre in Midrand, Gauteng, and runs a range of courses throughout the year.

The full two-week programme includes morning sessions focused on baking, covering everything from scones and muffins to red velvet cake, macarons and piping techniques.

Afternoon sessions shift to cake decorating and sugar art, teaching students how to work with fondant, create handmade roses, stiletto shoes and wedding toppers, and stack and cover tiered cakes.

Students take everything they make home with them, and the course wraps up with a SACA-accredited certificate endorsed by the South African Chefs Association.

Upcoming course dates from the Midrand Baking School start on 15 June 2026, with the full two-week programme priced at R16,000.

Shorter courses in bread baking and pastry are also available from R2,900. Anyone interested can contact Chef Bibi on WhatsApp at 076 732 8741 or call the office on 011 805 0145.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA interested in the wedding cake graduates

peopel shared their thoughts and praise on the school's TikTok page:

@user9983678091991 wrote:

"Very good, even the price is fair."

@michellemorris898 asked:

"Awesome ❤️👌 Is it only wedding cakes?"

@margaret_mkandawire asked:

"Where is the place?"

@god_s_child_lll said:

"Where? I'm in Namibia."

@louiseleentoor606 wrote:

"Wow, congratulations to all of you."

@ngaly1234 added:

"Eish, Zodwa got me worried there for a few seconds before the teacher explained 😂😂😂 Well done all 👏"

Baking school graduates. Images: @midrand.baking.school

Source: TikTok

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