Cedric Kaze has publicly addressed speculation about a possible fallout with former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi

The former Amakhosi co-coach reflected on his working history with Nabi

Kaze emphasised that despite no recent contact since Nabi’s departure, there remains mutual respect between the two coaches

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Outgoing Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has broken his silence on the rumoured fallout between him and former Amakhosi head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Nasreddine Nabi with his then assistant coaches. Image:@nasreddinenabi

Source: Twitter

The Tunisian, Nasreddine Nabi, who parted ways with the Soweto giants at the beginning of the season, brought Kaze into his technical team during their successful spell together at Young Africans in Tanzania and later in North African football.

Kaizer Chiefs coaching link between Nabi and Kaze

When Nabi was appointed at Kaizer Chiefs in 2024, Kaze followed him as one of his assistants, alongside Khalil Ben Youssef. The idea was continuity, as Nabi trusted a coaching unit he had already worked with.

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Although Nabi ended years of a trophy drought at Naturena by winning the Nedbank Cup, it was not enough to keep him at the club. Chiefs struggled with inconsistency in league results, coupled with internal pressures around performances and recruitment.

Nabi also had periods away from the club when he had to travel to Tunisia due to personal matters. During his absences, Kaze and Ben Youssef stepped in and even guided the team through strong early results. When Nabi and the club eventually went their separate ways, his trusted lieutenants took over. Some viewed this as a betrayal of Nabi by the duo, and speculation grew that there had been tension between the parties.

Nabi later went quiet but posted a cryptic message in 2025 after the Soweto derby, which some interpreted as a dig aimed at Kaze and Youssef.

Cedric Kaze addresses Nabi fallout rumours

Speaking on 947 with Robert Marawa, Kaze addressed his relationship with Nabi and sought to clarify the speculation surrounding a fallout.

“It is unfortunate that the situation happened. Nabi and I have always been on very good terms, but I haven’t spoken to him since he left,” Kaze said.

“He is someone I can call anytime. I’m sure he can call me too, but we haven’t had any phone calls since he left.”

Kaizer Chiefs management decided against renewing the pair’s contracts, and the club is currently linked with a former Bafana Bafana head coach.

Cedric Kaze opened up on his relationship with former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Image:@officialcedrickaze

Source: Instagram

Kaze and Youssef both led Amakhosi to a third-place finish in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, marking a major turnaround after the club ended ninth the previous season. It also represented the Soweto-based side’s strongest league performance since the 2019/20 season.

The coaching duo played a key role in restoring stability to the team following several inconsistent campaigns, with Chiefs finishing the season on 54 points to secure qualification for continental competition once again.

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News also reported that sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are among the few coaches tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena.

Source: Briefly News