MacG finally lifted the lid on his marriage and gave fans a glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Naledi Monamodu

During a viral interview, the controversial podcaster was placed in the hot seat to share the real reason his wife initially refused to marry him

Fans gathered in the comment section to admire the podcaster's insightful interview and honesty in his answers

MacG opened up about why his wife turned him down twice. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, tyrodaking/ Instagram

Source: Twitter

Known to be notoriously private about his personal life, MacG opened up in an interview about his marriage, sharing more candid details about his relationship with his wife, Naledi Monamodu.

During an interview on DJ Fresh's WAW What A Week podcast in 2023, MacG, real name MacGyver Mukwevho, finally addressed his decision to propose to his wife in public at the milestone celebration of Podcast and Chill reaching a million subscribers.

At the event, the podcaster famously went on one knee in front of thousands of supporters and proposed to the mother of his kids. Reflecting on the moment, he told DJ Fresh that he chose to propose in public because he knew Naledi wouldn't turn him down in front of all those people.

"I knew she wouldn't say 'no' in front of 10,000 people. There's no way, it was strategic," he laughed.

This served as the podcaster's third attempt at trying to get his partner to marry him, having been turned down on two separate occasions.

MacG revealed that his wife, Naledi Monamodi, rejected his first two proposals because she was still young. Image: DonaldMakhasane

Source: Twitter

MacG revealed that he had his family travel from Venda to propose marriage to his wife's family in Rustenburg, only to return without a bride. According to the Podcast and Chill host, Naledi refused to be married young as she was still in her early 20s. Meanwhile, MacG was 27 and ready to settle down.

"She was young. When I met her, she was 21. I was 27 at the time, and I told her that I've got to settle down. I was more focused in life."

He explained that long before making their union official, they were already living like a married couple, having shared a home for six years since the birth of their first child. MacG went on to emphasise that tying the knot hasn't shifted the dynamic of their relationship at all, viewing the marriage as "just a title" to satisfy their families, while their love for one another remains as strong and unchanged as ever.

Watch MacG's interview below.

Social media reacts to MacG's interview

Online users weighed in on MacG's chat with DJ Fresh. Read some of the comments below.

daddycool5743 said:

"First person to actually interview MacG properly, form is temporary, class is permanent. DJ FRESH."

chrislubabalo8380 wrote:

"DJ Fresh is the beast. First MacG interview that was properly conducted."

mpumelelojncube6817 posted:

"Never have I seen MacG have fun on an interview till today."

ellishaindobo1794 added:

"I thought I always knew MacG's life story until DJ Fresh marinated him nicely."

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Source: Briefly News