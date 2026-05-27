South African music duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had international shows, where they played in Ibiza and even London

Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa also joined Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza, where their music was well received

Mzansi saw the men working their magic in London, but failed to move a crowd; their die-hard fans defended them

Video of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small failed to move the London crowd. Image: scorpionkings

Source: Instagram

The Scorpion Kings have acquired some international fame. As videos of their international takeover trend on social media, some trolls decided to rain on their parade after noticing how the crowd was not moved by their performance.

The amapiano stars joined forces for an electrifying show in London, but it seems as though the crowd was not entirely impressed. In a video which trended on Monday, 25 May 2026, @pmcafrica said the duo rocked the crowd; however, some trolls saw people highly unimpressed by their music.

They also toured with Black Coffee at Hi Ibiza, but that show was a success.

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SA shares mixed reactions to Kabza and Maphorisa's set

Below are some of the reactions from online users. Many are split, and some have defended him.

@hobo_group said:

"First, the crowd was not bored, but that’s how the crowd reacts to that type of music. Amapiano is super slow for those types of spaces. Stop mentioning uncle, she doesn’t play in similar spaces as Afro house djs or Black Coffee for a reason."

@kapa_robert stated:

"The crowd is not inspired. Black coffee invited them to show that he is the only boss in this industry. Kabza and Madumane have learned that they still have a long way to go."

@NevondoRi replied:

"It’s too quiet, it’s not making sure. I think this crowd came for something different, not them."

@GoodMusicLov stated:

"The kind of piano they’re playing is not the Mnike and Tshwala Bam type of piano, they’re playing a sound that only South Africa is familiar with, kabza has a tendency of playing songs people haven’t heard of, and in South Africa we let him get away with it because we know him."

@MCity8409 reacted:

"Non-South Africans really don’t know how to vibe to South African music. I think it’s also because we’re different culturally, so even the way we listen to music differs. They listen to amapiano at the highest speed, which sounds highly irritating."

@Ante_Up87 reacted:

"It was actually quite hot yesterday, and the venue was too packed. Some of us didn’t even get anywhere near this stage. Most people had a serious blast tbf."

@GcugcwaM questioned:

"How are they rocking when nobody is dancing? Instead, the crowd looks disappointed. It's like they want their money back."

@TheGyal_ reacted:

"Kabza and Maphorisa were not supposed to copy Black Coffee on those international gigs. They were supposed to introduce the world to their original craft and type of music they are known for."

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small failed to move the crowd. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza celebrates selling out Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium show

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have announced that the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium tickets have sold out in record time.

Following the success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in 2025, Kabza and Phori brought the heat to FNB Stadium. Mzansi was both shocked and impressed by the pair's ability to sell out Africa's largest stadium in just a week.

Source: Briefly News