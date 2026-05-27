A South African woman shared her harrowing experience with crime while using public transport to the Pretoria CBD

The lady broke down everything she learned after taking a taxi ride that turned into a nightmare in Gauteng

South Africans were mortified by the thieves' daring modus operandi to get their hands on some money

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman shared her Pretoria robbery experience in a TikTok video. Image: Hunadi_magongoa / TikTok / Sipho Ndebele / Pexels

Source: UGC

A video posted on 27 May 2026 was by a woman recalling her experience with theft. She used a taxi on 23 May 2026 and she had an odd experience while getting robbed. The victim of theft gleaned various tips that would help others avoid similar incidents of theft.

Getting around Gauteng using taxis is common for many locals, but one woman, @hunadi_magongoa, shared that some thieves have found a way to steal from people. She boarded a taxi without a sticker with another girl, two men and the driver, thinking everything would be fine, but it soon all went downhill. The driver went in the wrong direction and stopped in an isolated residential area. He reassured the victims that they were not going to assault them, but that they should cooperate with their banking details and phones. After the only other woman was so released, the young lady was left alone with the men, who went on a shopping spree with her bank card.

She said that at the end of the ordeal, the thieves advised that she should never board a taxi without a sticker indicating which Taxi Association it belongs to. Next, she learned that it is better to delete banking apps from your phone when out and about. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa discusses crime

Many online users were amazed that thieves were able to buy so much with the lady's money. Others reacted to her story and could relate after having similar experiences. Read the comments below:

South Africans should use taxis with a taxi association sticker to stay safe. Image: Ubukhosisam

Source: Facebook

Michael Matshinga commented:

"Thanks very much appreciated my sister. My concern is us having banking app; it's a serious problem."

Shilongane Nkoana said:

"You are just a very calm person in general. I’m glad they didn’t do anything to you."

Nthabiseng_Seko wrote:

"This happened to me in Nina Park, very traumatic!"

munchiies.fr🎱 wrote:

"I’m just wondering what would happen if you’re broke like me "

Cinnamon By M related to the video:

"It once happened to me in 2019 in PTA as well. What a traumatic experience, I hope you get through the trauma, mama❤️🤗 "

Slesh the kid was amused:

"[Sticker] you even got advice 😭🤣🤣 yoh but sorry you had to go through that 😭"

Beee-you remarked:

" 'They advised me to look at the sticker'😂😂this is not supposed to be funny. im soo sorry mama.❤️ "

Guuurl shared:

"When I’m in town travel with one person who drives an Uber, when I’m back home, I travel with one person too."

Tydo_kgarebe e tshetlhana shared:

"Yoh that’s sad, normally I zoom the taxi before I get in. If I don’t feel settled, I will say I forgot something at home. Glad you are safe♥️"

Other Briefly News stories about crime

A woman went into detail with a disturbing story of how her family lost their Toyota Hilux to a hijacking in a TikTok video.

Online users were raving about a video of a woman who had her experience of being robbed of a wig when she was in CBD.

South Africans were in stitches over the extent to which thieves went to steal from a woman's handbag while she was downtown.

Source: Briefly News