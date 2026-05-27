Sizwe Dhlomo finally confirmed how much money he spent on the construction of his state-of-the-art home studio

During the latest broadcast of his radio show, the veteran broadcaster hinted that he would be using the studio a lot in the coming months

It follows his sudden announcement that he was leaving Kaya 959, news that has sent shockwaves across social media and the broadcasting community

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Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that the construction of his personal home radio and recording studio cost him an arm and a leg. Images: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Just minutes after sending shockwaves across social media with his sudden exit from Kaya 959, media mogul Sizwe Dhlomo officially dropped the jaw-dropping price tag behind his home studio.

On 27 May 2026, during the latest broadcast of Siz the World, Sizwe revealed that the construction of his studio cost him an arm and a leg, emphasising that he would be spending plenty of time in it.

He dropped the bombshell after his co-hosts, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane, grilled him for not informing them beforehand that he would be leaving. They argued that what he thought was him dropping hints about his departure, they thought were jokes. However, the veteran broadcaster emphasised that he doesn't joke about serious matters, especially after coughing up nearly R3 million for his studio.

"I don't joke about these things. Why would I spend R2.8 million on a studio nje?"

In mid-2025, Sizwe officially began building his personal state-of-the-art home radio and recording studio, documenting the process on social media before finally unveiling the finished setup in early 2026.

During the show, he mentioned that he would be going on a six-month sabbatical, later revealing that a major project with Sony, which he received "a lot of money" for, required his undivided attention for the said period. The news comes just days after the veteran broadcaster and businessman invited DJ Maphorisa to his newly-built recording studio.

Sizwe emphasised that although he built a genuine connection with his loyal listeners and colleagues, returning to Kaya was not in the cards. He explained that he would still be hosting Siz the World until his eventual departure in late June, if not sooner. The veteran broadcaster also urged his co-hosts and listeners to welcome whoever would be replacing him with open arms and minds.

The news of his sudden exit has left social media fans reeling as peers and supporters come to terms with his resignation.

Sizwe Dhlomo spent R2.8 million on his home studio. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's resignation from Kaya 959

The news has topped major headlines as fans and peers reflect on Sizwe Dhlomo's impact on radio, particularly on Kaya. Read some of the messages below.

XoliswaZondo said:

"All the best with your future endeavours @SizweDhlomo, you had a great run on that radio show."

nkuleurban wrote:

"@SizweDhlomo, I just saw a tweet saying you are leaving Kaya. It is very sad for me to hear such news. I became a religious listener of yours when you took on #Kayadrive up until now. I will definitely miss you on air; your talent and skills will definitely be missed."

Mlindi_Mjoli was shattered:

"@SizweDhlomo, my G, why does this feel like I've just been dumped by my first girlfriend?"

ThembaKaula wrote:

"I really enjoyed the show, and he did what radio is supposed to do: INFORM, EDUCATE and ENTERTAIN. Thanks for making Breakfast Radio enjoyable again, @SizweDhlomo."

Sol Phenduka reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's resignation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to Sizwe Dhlomo's sudden resignation from Kaya 959.

Taking to his social media page, Sol, who previously co-hosted Siz the World with the veteran broadcaster, was visibly shocked by the unexpected announcement.

Source: Briefly News