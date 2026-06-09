Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs has weighed in on the situation in South Africa and the government's response to it

Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu also noted just how Nigeria sacrificed for South Africa during the Apartheid era

Nigeria, like many other African nations, has made the decision to evacuate citizens amidst rising tensions in South Africa

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Nigeria is considering retaliatory action against South Africa over what it called xenophobic attacks. Image: Wong Yu Liang/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ABUJA – The Nigerian government is considering taking retaliatory measures against South Africa over the government’s response to rising tensions in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, indicated that action could be taken over what she described as ‘South Africa’s complacency and apathetic response to violent xenophobic attacks’.

Civic organisations and individuals have held numerous demonstrations across South Africa, protesting against the presence of illegal immigrants in the country.

Nigeria could take action against South Africa

Speaking about the situation in South Africa, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration may consider measures in response.

“This is a situation that we are considering, but it is up to our legislature. It is a decision that has to be taken at the highest level of government, but it’s not off the table,” she said.

She also told journalists in Abuja on Monday, 8 June 2026, that the South African government was ‘not doing enough’ to address the issues.

Nigeria disappointed with South Africa

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also expressed disappointment with South Africa, saying that Nigerians were continually victimised despite the sacrifices the country had made in the past.

“Nigeria has sacrificed much for the South African struggle for independence. Nigeria sacrificed quite a lot, committed funds, committed resources to aid South Africa,” she noted.

Like the governments of several African countries, Nigeria has also made the decision to repatriate its citizens from South Africa. The Nigerian government plans to evacuate some of its citizens on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. The country’s High Commission in Pretoria also explained that it negotiated with South African authorities to ensure that those with ‘immigration-related offences’ could be allowed to leave on the first repatriation flight rather than be detained.

Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria confirmed that screenings for voluntary repatriation had begun. Image: @nasiphim

Source: Twitter

Minister rejects claims about illegal immigrants

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also rejected claims that only undocumented foreign nationals were being targeted. March and March, which has been leading the demonstrations, have maintained that its only unhappy with the presence of illegal immigrants.

The minister described this as false, saying that many Nigerians with valid legal status in the country were victims of the growing violence.

“Citizens are being harassed. Citizens, their properties are being looted. Criminal actions are perpetuated on our citizens,” she categorically stated.

Other stories about African governments evacuating their citizens

Briefly News has covered several stories of other African nations repatriating their citizens.

The Ghanaian government welcomed the 300 citizens who arrived in Accra after leaving South Africa.

The Malawian government organised a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa.

The Border Management Authority confirmed that 933 Mozambican nationals departed the country on 3 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News