GAUTENG— The Malawian government is organising a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa. This intervention follows a wave of anti-illegal immigration demonstrations. The government's announcement follows Ghana's repatriation of 300 citizens.

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Malawians who want to go home have been told to approach the Malawian government. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

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The Malawian government posted a statement on its X account. The official communique dated 2 June 2026 confirms that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is establishing operational frameworks to assist individuals who formally requested assistance to relocate back home. Officials are monitoring the security situation via diplomatic missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg while maintaining direct communication with the diaspora community administrators.

Malawi orchestrates citizen evacuation amid South African unrest

Diplomatic talks have been initiated between Lilongwe and Pretoria to address the ongoing hostilities. Malawian authorities praised the constructive, transparent bilateral discussions and acknowledged the swift measures implemented by South African law enforcement to restore order.

The evacuation process remains completely optional, catering exclusively to registered Malawians who consent to relocation. Exact operational schedules will be shared publicly once final safety protocols are secured. Concurrently, the ministry cautioned the public against fraudulent actors falsely claiming to manage the evacuation. No private entities have been authorised to facilitate this process.

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Growing number of foreign nationals leaving SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a growing number of foreign nationals are leaving the country as anti-illegal immigration protests intensify. Calls from civic groups for illegal foreign nationals to leave the country have resulted in tensions.

Source: Briefly News