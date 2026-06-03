Malawi To Commence Repatriating Citizens From South Africa
GAUTENG— The Malawian government is organising a voluntary evacuation program for its citizens residing in South Africa. This intervention follows a wave of anti-illegal immigration demonstrations. The government's announcement follows Ghana's repatriation of 300 citizens.
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The Malawian government posted a statement on its X account. The official communique dated 2 June 2026 confirms that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is establishing operational frameworks to assist individuals who formally requested assistance to relocate back home. Officials are monitoring the security situation via diplomatic missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg while maintaining direct communication with the diaspora community administrators.
Malawi orchestrates citizen evacuation amid South African unrest
Diplomatic talks have been initiated between Lilongwe and Pretoria to address the ongoing hostilities. Malawian authorities praised the constructive, transparent bilateral discussions and acknowledged the swift measures implemented by South African law enforcement to restore order.
The evacuation process remains completely optional, catering exclusively to registered Malawians who consent to relocation. Exact operational schedules will be shared publicly once final safety protocols are secured. Concurrently, the ministry cautioned the public against fraudulent actors falsely claiming to manage the evacuation. No private entities have been authorised to facilitate this process.
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Growing number of foreign nationals leaving SA
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a growing number of foreign nationals are leaving the country as anti-illegal immigration protests intensify. Calls from civic groups for illegal foreign nationals to leave the country have resulted in tensions.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za