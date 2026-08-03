A video of Julius Malema's wife, Mantwa Matlala, dancing at an EFF event went viral on X on 2 August 2026

The clip drew attention by contrasting Mantwa's subdued movements with Malema's energetic singing and chanting

South Africans weighed in with divided opinions on Mantwa's demeanour at the political gathering

Mantwa Matlala's dancing got netizens debating her love for EFF politics. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — A video showing Mantwa Matlala, wife of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema, dancing at a recent EFF event has gone viral on X, drawing widespread commentary from South Africans.

The clip was posted on 2 August 2026 by X user @Mditshwer, accompanied by the caption:

"Being Julius Malema's wife is embarrassing, hey 😫💔." EFF Deputy Secretary-General Leigh-Ann Mathys is also visible in the footage, standing alongside Mantwa during the event.

Malema and Mantwa's contrasting energy

The video captures what many viewers described as a striking difference in energy between the couple. While Malema is shown singing and chanting with characteristic vigour, Mantwa's movements appear restrained and disengaged, prompting online debate about her comfort within the party's political environment.

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Watch the video that sparked the debate:

South Africans react with sympathy and criticism

Reactions to the post were divided, with some users sympathising with Mantwa and others questioning the criticism directed at her. The video trended months after Malema and Mantwa's dockside kiss trended in April during a court appearance.

@TlouMr_S wrote:

"She must be thinking, what did I get married to🤣🤣"

@Thaby8811 said:

"I always feel sorry for her! I wish she had chosen a different man, one not in politics maybe, and she could just live a simple, loving life with the man. I just feel like she is just floating and her youthful days are passing by! She deserves more, bathong!"

@ThabiJoy4 commented:

"Somedays it will be best if she just stays home, she is not about politics this beauty."

@NoFilterCorner offered a more lighthearted take:

"Maybe she was on her period. Let's give her a break."

@Tlouwi1 pushed back against the criticism, writing:

"You guys are busy with opinions on other men's wives. Maybe your wife is embarrassed by a man who is so obsessed with other men's wives. Maybe she is asking herself questions too."

Neither Mantwa Matlala nor the EFF had publicly responded to the video at the time of publication.

Podcast and Chill trolls Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent exchange between Malema and MacG's Podcast and Chill, where Malema labelled the podcast a political tool aimed at depoliticising the youth. The response from the podcast included a satirical video that sparked significant discussion online, with South Africans weighing in on the heated battle between political commentary and youth engagement.

Source: Briefly News