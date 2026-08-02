Cape Town City chairman John Comitis confirmed Bayern Munich has extended an invitation to 17-year-old Emile Witbooi

Comitis revealed no formal offers have arrived from Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns despite widespread speculation

The club chairman set a firm condition for any potential PSL transfer, raising concerns about Witbooi's development

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has moved to set the record straight on the future of teenage midfielder Emile Witbooi, dismissing reports of concrete local interest while confirming that Bayern Munich has formally invited the 17-year-old for a visit.

Speaking on Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, Comitis confirmed that neither Orlando Pirates nor Mamelodi Sundowns have submitted formal offers for Witbooi, despite widespread speculation linking the youngster to the Soweto giants.

No offers, but playing time is the priority

Witbooi attracted considerable attention after being named the Player's Player of the Season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, with reports suggesting Pirates had shown interest.

Comitis acknowledged the speculation but maintained that transfer fees would not be the sticking point in any local negotiation.

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"I don't think that's where we're going to get stuck with either Pirates or Sundowns. I will always find a way to make a deal happen. I don't think that's the issue here," Comitis said.

His primary concern centres on whether Witbooi would receive regular first-team minutes at a new club. The chairman was unambiguous about the risks of a move that does not guarantee the teenager meaningful game time.

"I think it's a case of — are they wanting the player now? For him to go there and not play is not the right thing in my opinion. He's got to go there and play," he said. "If he goes to a PSL club, he's got to play; otherwise he's going to go backwards."

Bayern Munich invitation under consideration

Beyond local interest, Comitis disclosed that Witbooi has attracted attention from international clubs, including enquiries from Major League Soccer sides. Most significantly, an invitation from German giants Bayern Munich is now being considered by the club.

"We've got an invitation for him to go to Bayern Munich which we're now considering, only just to keep him relevant for his own good to see which level he has to be reaching," Comitis revealed.

This would not be Witbooi's first exposure to elite European football. Comitis confirmed the player has previously been on trial at Chelsea and visited Sporting Lisbon at the Portuguese club's request, indicating the level of international regard already surrounding the teenager.

Comitis also cautioned against a last-minute transfer that could disrupt Cape Town City's own preparations for a title challenge, underscoring that timing remains a critical factor in any decision.

Source: Briefly News