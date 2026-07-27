Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe joined hundreds of mourners in Stellenbosch on Saturday to farewell Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams

Adams, who died last week at the age of 25, was remembered as more than a footballer by those who knew him inside and outside the dressing room

Motsepe reflected on Adams' role in Sundowns' CAF Champions League triumph and his unique presence among teammates

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Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Jayden Adams at a funeral service held in Stellenbosch on Saturday, honouring the Bafana Bafana midfielder as a "special human being" whose impact stretched well beyond football.

Mamelodi Sundowns Chairman Thlopie Motsepe Pays Emotional Tribute to Jayden Adams

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Adams, who was 25 years old at the time of his death last week, was farewelled by hundreds of mourners including family members, friends, former teammates, coaches and football administrators who gathered to celebrate his life.

Motsepe remembers Adams the person

Speaking during the service, Motsepe encouraged mourners to look beyond Adams' achievements on the football field and remember the man he was to those closest to him.

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He described the late midfielder as a devoted son, brother and father whose love for football brought happiness to countless supporters.

"He was a footballer, but before anything else he was a son, brother and father, a very special human being. He brought joy to everybody through the game he loved and made us all so happy," Motsepe said.

Motsepe says Jayden Adams was part of a historic era

The Sundowns chairman also reflected on the privilege of sharing one of the club's defining moments with Adams. He said the midfielder was part of a historic era for Masandawana, helping create memories that would remain part of the club's legacy for years to come.

"We were just honoured as Mamelodi Sundowns to be able to achieve a very special moment in our club's history with Jayden there beside us, and that's going to stay on the walls and memories of Sundowns," he said.

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Motsepe went on to paint a picture of Adams' personality off the pitch, describing him as someone who never demanded attention yet naturally drew people in. He recalled how the midfielder often lightened the mood by playfully teasing some of his more serious teammates, while earning admiration for his exceptional ability on the field.

Quoting former Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker, Motsepe added that Adams was regarded as a complete footballer, a description that reflected both his quality and influence.

His remarks mirrored the outpouring of grief from across South African football since Adams' passing, with many remembering the Bafana Bafana midfielder not only for his talent but also for the character and warmth he brought to every dressing room.

Ronwen Williams shares moving tribute of Jayden Adams

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams was visibly overcome with emotion as he led tributes to the late Jayden Adams at a private memorial service held in Stellenbosch on Thursday, 16 July.

Source: Briefly News