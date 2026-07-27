CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed at Jayden Adams' funeral that Mamelodi Sundowns will engage the family over support

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe is set to meet Adams' family to discuss the modalities of financial assistance

Reports suggest Sundowns could follow Liverpool's example after the club paid out Diogo Jota's contract to his family

CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed at the funeral of Jayden Adams on Saturday 25 July 2026 that Mamelodi Sundowns is in discussions about how to support the family the late midfielder has left behind.

Adams passed away this month, only days after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and two months after helping Sundowns clinch the CAF Champions League. The exact circumstances of his death have not been made public, though his sudden passing sent shockwaves through South African football. He was 26.

Motsepe pledges Stellenbosch funeral

Speaking at the funeral service held in Stellenbosch, Motsepe said club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe would soon sit down with Adams' family to determine how assistance could be structured.

Motsepe said he was proud that Mamelodi Sundowns had upheld the values the club stands for by supporting the Adams family during their time of grief. He added that further discussions would take place privately between the club's chairman and the family to determine how else Sundowns could assist.

Speaking on behalf of the Motsepe family, he said they felt a responsibility to give back and support those who had contributed to the club's success, describing Adams as someone who had played a significant role in Mamelodi Sundowns' achievements.

Motsepe also revealed that the club had already started exploring ways to provide continued assistance to Adams' children, saying discussions were underway to ensure they receive support for the foreseeable future.

Could Sundowns follow Liverpool's lead?

Reports circulating within football circles suggest Sundowns may model their response on what Premier League club Liverpool did following the death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who died on 3 July 2025 in a car crash in Spain. Liverpool paid out the remainder of Jota's contract, which ran until the summer of 2027, to his wife Rute Cardoso, funded education for his three children, and permanently retired his No. 20 shirt.

Adams joined Sundowns in January 2025 from Stellenbosch FC on a three-and-a-half-year contract set to expire in June 2028. The terms of any arrangement Sundowns reaches with his family are yet to be confirmed publicly.

Source: Briefly News