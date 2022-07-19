Who are the Gcaba brothers? Age, wives, taxis, education, profiles, net worth

The Gcaba brothers have constantly made headlines, most of which have sparked fears among South Africans. The organisation has allegedly been linked to several crime-related activities. But who are they?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gcaba brothers family members. Photo: @gcabankosikhona on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Gcaba brothers, also known as Abafana BakaGcaba in the Zulu language, is a transactional crime organisation situated in Umlanzi, e Thekwini, KwaZulu Natal. They currently own various known businesses and brands in South Africa, with Mandla Gcaba as the face of the organisation.

Gcaba brothers' profiles

Full name Mandlakapheli Eric Gcaba Gender Male Gcaba brothers' age Unknown Known for Organized crime Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Gcaba brothers' family members Sthembiso, Mfundo, Nkosikhona, Mpilo, Mfana Kamoses, Khanye Juhgcaba, Junior, Mxolisi, Nana, Junior, Thembelan Occupation Businessmen Net worth Unknown

Gcaba brothers' biography

According to the Gcaba brothers' history, the organisation was founded in the 1970s by Simon Gcaba, a successful businessman with enterprises such as Sonke and Mama's Bakery. In 1996, Simon, now the leader of the Abafana BakaGcaba, was assassinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, that did not stop the organisation from growing. It rose even more ad spread through the KwaZulu Natal province.

Why are the Gcaba brothers feared?

The organisation has been linked to various criminal activities, including murder, extortion, weapon trafficking and illegal business. They are known throughout the mzansi nation for being ruthless if you cross their path. They have also accumulated wealth and have the police and politicians on their payroll.

How many taxis do the Gcaba brothers own?

The Gcaba brothers are taxi owners with over 100 taxis, including a fleet of vehicles and buses. When Jacob Zuma, former president of South Africa, was campaigning, it was alleged that the organisation provided transport to tour the country.

Who is Mandla Gcaba?

Mandlakapheli Eric previously ran the Gcaba brothers' taxi empire with his siblings. He was a key player in the transformation of the South African taxi sector and is the owner of a sizable fleet of 15 and 22-seater minibus taxis. To label him a taxi tycoon, however, would be the understatement of the century in terms of his accomplishments in the business world.

He had previously told TimesLIVE that he had since left his brothers to their devices in the taxi industry, having walked away from the family empire. However, he said he couldn't confirm or deny if the arrested taxi boss was known to his nephews and brothers.

How old is Mandla Gcaba?

Members of the organization at a wedding. Photo: @gcabampilo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Details of his birth or upbringing are yet to be revealed. But, growing up, he lived a lavish life as his father, Simon, was a successful businessman.

Sthembiso Gcaba

Sthembiso is another member of the criminal group. However, not much about him is known. Last year in 2021, he was arrested after he was caught red-handed last week by police withdrawing R180,800 using stolen SASSA cards. Sthembiso was granted, R5k Bail.

During the arrest, 70 cards and his luxury Mercedes were seized by SAPS. His arrest came after an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Durban Central District Task Team.

Mfundo Gcaba

Also, another brother in the organisation was arrested and taken to court after a shooting at the Brook Street taxi rank in 2015, which left 15 people dead. During the hearing, Mfundo revealed much of his property, including luxurious cars. He also said he was not married but was a father of eight; three boys and five girls. it is not known what his sentence was.

Who are the Gcaba brothers' wives?

Most of the organisation's members have kept their personal lives out of the public eye. They have maintained a low profile and have not revealed the identities of their close family members.

Gcaba brothers' wedding

One of the family members, Nkosikhona and Sithandwa Khumalo, had a wedding in 2021. The luxurious ceremony took place in the beautiful hills of the KZN Midlands. This prestigious event was at an iconic wedding venue- Brahman Hills. The bride drove to the destination in a Rolls Royce, and close family and friends attended the ceremony.

Gcaba brothers' net worth

Members of the organisation have been very private in declaring their wealth. No one publicly knows how much their net worth is. They are nonetheless living a lavish life.

The Gcaba brothers are now living a luxurious life. Online, they are seen driving luxurious cars, wearing the most expensive jewellery and living in the biggest of houses.

READ ALSO: Who is Mduduzi Ncube? Age, family, songs, education, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Mduduzi Ncube. He is a famous South African singer and songwriter. The musician's career took a turn for the best after one of his songs was heard by DJ Tira. His popularity has continued to soar due to his outstanding masterly of Afro music.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News