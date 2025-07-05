A woman showed people the process she went through in pursuit of improving one of her facial features

The lady posted a video of the day she found out whether or not her rhinoplasty was a success

Peeps were fascinated by the video of the woman recapping her nose job journey, and it garnered more than half a million views on TikTok

South Africans got to see a local who shared her experience with changing a part of her face. The woman chose to go under the knife to fix something that she was not happy with.

A lady shared her nose job journey in South Africa. Image: @makhumalokayise

Source: TikTok

The woman shared TikTok videos of her journey to getting the face she wanted. Many people were fascinated by the woman's nose job experience in South Africa.

In a TikTok video, @makhumalokayise shared the day she got to see the final results of her nose job. The woman admitted that she was scared to see the results after going through a rhinoplasty. After surgery, her nose was put into a cast, which she kept on until its removal date, six weeks later. The woman's nose transformed into one that she felt fit her face much better. A few netizens had negative comments, and the TikTok creator explained that she got the rhinoplasty for medical reasons as well. She said:

"I had breathing problems (sinuses) I had them fixed and the bonus was a new nose shape using my own rib."

Woman's fillers get botched

A woman posted a video showing people that she tried a cosmetic procedure that went completely wrong. The lady went to get fuller lips, which she did, but went back to reverse the process. Things went wrong after trying to get rid of the fillers, and she had an allergic reaction. Later, she filmed several TikTok videos with extremely large lips that were swollen after she tried to get rid of the filler. The harrowing experience left the woman shaking to her core, and she made videos explaining why she will never touch her face with cosmetic procedures again.

A woman shared her lip filler experience after trying to get rid of it. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

South Africa applauds woman's nose job

Many people commented that they were impressed by the woman's progress with her nose. Some comforted her, including those who also had plastic surgery. Watch the video of the woman revealing her nose job below:

@Neoentle Chelopo: said

"You looking so beautiful Sisi, Don’t mind the negativity 🩷"

@Shanté wrote:

"Girl I wanted to jump off a cliff on cast removal day. Lol 😂 Every day it gets better though ❤"

@Bongiwe Momo Nqandel gushed:

" 🔥🔥🔥I love it… You are so beautiful sisi."

@🦋Zoe🇿🇦 added:

"Found my people because im def getting that rhinoplasty 🥰. I dont care about comments from miserable people. Please share Dr details."

@KgaogeloM🇿🇦 shared:

"I think my nose look like your before and I love it, is it bad?😫"

@Triple A3 applauded:

" Beautiful cc! I am also planning on having mine done too. Please do tell where you did yours ? Love the fact that it looks natural!"

@leemash85 added:

"Yhooo this is Beautiful 🥰 Lord give us money 👏"

@Kaybee Mahabe said:

"Mmm I just looked at my flat nose and sighed 😅 it’s beautiful you are beautiful 😍♥"

