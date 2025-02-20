When Beyoncè said, “Pretty Hurts”, she wasn’t lying because the girls are going through it trying to fit every beauty standard

One hun bawled her eyes out after her eyebrow treatment went south and made her look like an angry bird

Social media tried to console her in the comments by plugging her on ways to fix and revamp her new look

Maintenance day has gotten more and more complicated with the beauty standards always changing.

One hun shared how her permanent eyebrow treatment went south as she bawled her eyes out.

Mzansi reacts to hun’s permanent eyebrow treatment

The societal beauty standards change with every season and the girls are ready to try them all. The rise of social media has also heightened the pressure to follow beauty standards whether it be on the latest issue of Vogue Magazine or a well-performing photo of the Kardashian sisters on Instagram.

One South African hun was unhappy with her permanent eyebrow treatment and bawled her eyes out as she told her internet besties about it. Zanele’s spirit was low as she tried to explain her R500 procedure done on special and how disappointed she was.

Her eyebrows were shaded slightly darker than she wanted them, altering her appearance. The hun asked for help on how she could undo the horrible look.

Mzansi came together to plug her with a quick fix and also informed her that R500 was too cheap to expect quality work done on her face. They suggested other salons that do a way better job than her botched treatment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s botched permanent eyebrow treatment

Social media users were ready to plug their girl with a place that could fix the permanent treatment:

A lady's failed permanent eyebrow treatment went viral on TikTok. Image: @zanelen92

Source: TikTok

@Thandi_Bianca pointed out:

“But R500 for permanent brows sisi? That’s already a red flag on its own.”

@Antha Melanin said:

“Wow, that’s value for money baby.”

@_Tshwanelo Leshutha 🫧 suggested:

“Do a fringe hairstyle and hide them.”

@Ntombifuthi sibanyoni advised:

“To be honest with you girl, they are not that bad. You can still use your eyebrow pencil for the shape you desire. Better because they are thin.”

@nandipamagadaza plugged Zen:

“Hi, Sisi. Where are you based? If in Durban, search for Nina Lola on Instagram. They removed mine too.”

@Antha Melanin highlighted:

“We go for quality over price.”

@LiraLibra89 wrote:

“Cheap is expensive.”

@Zotale explained:

“I had the same problem on the 1st of December. Imagine on the 2nd it was my birthday, yho. I used a relaxer to remove them.”

@Tammy said:

“You’ll have to draw them every day and put on concealer. They did you dirty!”

@Thinawanga commented:

“R500 is way too little. That happens when you are stingy but need good service.”

