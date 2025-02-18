“And You Paid?”: Mzansi Outraged by How Celebrity Hairstylist Turned Lady Into “Vegeta”
- South Africans were outraged by how a lady paid a celebrity hairstylist after fumbling her initial look
- The Mzansi hun shared her disappointment in a now-viral TikTok video where she bawled her eyes out
- The trendy widow’s peak has the ladies in a chokehold, but a lot of them are getting it wrong with their wig installations
South African women have found a new trendy hairstyle to hop on with their frontal wigs.
The ladies are always trying out innovative hairstyles to set them apart or try to make their lace hairless look more natural.
Mzansi outraged by how hairstylist turned lady into “Vegeta”
A hairstylist and lifestyle content creator shared her heartbreak in a now-viral video. The young lady hopped on the viral hairstyle trend, the widow’s peak wig installation and got fumbled by a celebrity hairstylist.
The hairdresser messed up her lace wig hairline and butchered the woman’s hair in the process. The disappointed lady bawled her eyes out while venting to her TikTok followers.
Watch the TikTok video below:
All you need to know about the now-popular widow’s peak
The now-trendy window’s peak is the v-shaped hairline that is higher on the sides and has a low point in the middle. The term originated in England during the 18th century.
According to an article by Healthline, one can develop a widow’s peak later in life as their hairline recedes.
Mzansi reacts to woman fumbled by celebrity hairstylist
Social media users were amazed by the lady’s look and likened her to the animated character, Vegeta:
@Hloni said:
“Vegeta.”
@Becca Thandiwe wrote:
“Why go for a Lagos hairline line outside of Lagos?”
@Mandisa wondered:
“Where were you during the process?”
@Shai Blessing🇿🇦 asked:
“Why can't hairdressers just tell if they can't do something.”
@HRH_Didi was outraged:
“And you paid and said, ‘Thank you, it’s fine’?”
@Nolo advised:
“Go to the police station and report this crime.”
