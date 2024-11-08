Madelyn Cline's height, weight, age, boyfriend, family, full bio

Madelyn Cline is one of the young newbies in Hollywood who is doing great exploits. She came to the limelight in 2020 with her breakout role as Sarah Cameron in the original Netflix teen series Outer Banks. With a gorgeous body, which has captured the attention of many, Madelyn Cline's height, family, and private life are hot topics among fans.

Actress and model Madelyn Cline. Photo: @madelyncline on Instagram (modified by author)

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress has numerous fans and followers on TikTok and Instagram. As of October 2024, she has 16.8 million followers on her verified Instagram page. She won an MTV Movie and TV award for Best Kiss on Outer Banks in 2021 and has been nominated for other top awards.

Profile summary

Full name Madelyn Renee Cline Gender Female Date of birth 21 December 1997 Age 26 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Goose Creek, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 58 kg (130 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Pam Cline Father Mark Cline Marital status Single School Charleston Day School, Pinewood Preparatory School University/college Coastal Carolina University Profession Actress, model Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Madelyn Cline's height and physique

She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, approximately 168 centimetres. While growing up, she struggled with eating disorders. During an interview with Women's Health in December 2020, she explained:

When I was younger, I did struggle with eating disorders. I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot. I would wake up every morning at 5 am, and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day... I wasn't achieving a particular body image, and I was harming myself and starving in the process of achieving that.

Facts about Madelyn Cline. Photo: @madelyncline (modified by author)

How much does Madelyn Cline weigh?

The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador weighs 58 kilograms or 130 pounds. Madelyn Cline's measurements for her waist-bust-hips are 34-28-36 inches or 86-71-91 centimetres. She has a knack for yoga, exercising, and healthy living to keep fit.

How old is Madelyn Cline?

As of October 2024, Madelyn is 26 years old. She was born on 21 December 1997 in Goose Creek, South Carolina, near Charleston.

Madelyn Cline's career

Madelyn began her career at ten as a model for Millie Lewis Models & Talent Agency. She participated in AMTC modelling and talent competitions and appeared on Parent & Child covers. Before going into acting, she worked on commercials and print ads for brands like T-Mobile, Sunny D, and Next Clothing.

Cline transitioned to acting in minor roles in Milites Christi, Boy Erased, and Vice Principal. Her role in 2020 as Sarah Cameron in Netflix's Outer Banks made her famous. As per her IMDB page, Madelyn Cline's movies and TV shows also include:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Once upon a time in Staten Island

Stranger Things

What breaks the ice

She has modelled for top magazines and brands, such as American Girl, Toys "R" Us, Versace, Elle, and Stella McCartney.

Madelyn Cline's parents

Cline was born to Pam, a real estate agent, and Mark, an engineer. She was raised in Goose Creek and attended Charleston Day School and Pinewood Preparatory School.

Madelyn briefly attended Coastal Carolina University before dropping out to pursue acting. As a child, she appeared in a Chuck E. Cheese commercial. When she left her studies behind, she moved to Los Angeles to chase her dreams in the film industry.

Madelyn Cline's family was unhappy with her initial decision but are proud parents now. In an interview with Today, she said they were terrified when asked how her parents felt after she moved to Los Angeles.

Madelyn is a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger. Photo: @madelyncline on Instagram (modified by author)

Why is Madelyn Cline's lip like that?

Madelyn's fuller lips are achieved through lip contouring and makeup techniques, not surgery or fillers. She also made videos to show her routine. The model told Cosmopolitan:

I love a lip scrub. I also do lip contour.... It creates a shadow and makes them look more fulfuller also, I got a lot of my features from my granddad. Thanks, Pop-Pop!

Does Madelyn Cline have tattoos?

Cline has several tattoos on different parts of her body which are conspicuous. She has a heart on her neck and finger tattoos. During an interview with Elle, she said:

I think I have five or six total—my neck, and then I have a couple of finger tattoos. I do plan on getting more. I’m gonna fill out my hands a little bit. Not too much—not to fully cover them or anything—but I do want to make my tattoos look intentional.

Does Madelyn Cline have a boyfriend?

There are no reports about Madelyn's boyfriend. But she has dated high-profile personalities. According to US Magazine, her past relationships include Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes (2020-2021), DJ Zack Bia (2021-2022), singer Jackson Guthy (2022-2023), and comedian Pete Davidson (2023-2024). Madelyn was also briefly linked to Drew Starkey in 2020.

Cline transitioned from modelling to acting. Photo: @madelyncline on Instagram (modified by author)

Madelyn Cline's net worth

As of 2024, Madelyn Cline's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. She reportedly receives $50,000 per episode on Outer Banks, which boosts her income.

As can be seen from above, Madelyn Cline's heightened value is the result of hard work. She shares her journey with her fanbase of over 24 million followers. At only 26 years of age, the Goose Creek native landed a role on the popular Netflix series, Outer Banks.

