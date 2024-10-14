Breckie Hill: Age, height, net worth, boyfriend, and full biography

Breckie Hill captured millions of fans with her TikTok videos and striking Instagram photos. Now, global followers are eager to learn about Breckie Hill's age, height, and other details of her life.

Breckie Hill is an American content creator and TikTok celebrity recognised for engaging lip-sync and dance videos that have attracted millions of followers. In addition to her TikTok fame, she is an Instagram model known for sharing striking modelling images.

Full name Breckie Hill Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Edina, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nicholas Stewart (Jynxzi) School Edina High School College Gustavus Adolphus College Profession Social media influencer, Instagram model, content creator Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Breckie Hill's age

As of 2024, the social media influencer is 21 years old, born on 18 April 2003. She is American, having been born and raised in Edina, Minnesota, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she gained popularity for her content.

On 10 September 2024, a viral selfie video on X (Twitter) gained attention, in which the media personality discussed how posting content on OnlyFans cost her a relationship after moving to Los Angeles. She stated:

I just wanted to come here because it is something that has been on my mind for a while and something I want to get off my chest before I take a little bit of break from the internet. I have decided to stop OnlyFans...It is something that has taken a really big toll on my mental health, and I really do think a lot of the issues we have in our relationship was caused by that.

Where did Breckie Hill attend college?

According to her Facebook bio, she reportedly attended Edina High School and was a cheerleader on the Edina squad. She later went on to study at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Why is Breckie Hill so famous?

Breckie Hill is famous for her role as an Instagram model and social media influencer. She has a massive following across platforms: 2.2 million followers on Instagram, over 254,000 on X (Twitter), and 4.2 million on TikTok, where she shares popular content like lip-syncs, dance, and modelling videos.

In addition to Breckie Hill's job as a model, she endorses brands like Boutine LA, Nail Reformation, and Cameeli.

Who is Breckie Hill's boyfriend?

The TikTok star has been in an on-and-off relationship with Nicholas Stewart, known as Jynxzi, a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer. Speculation about their romance arose after they shared affectionate moments, including a kiss, during Twitch streams and a viral TikTok video.

On 24 February 2024, Jynxzi confirmed their relationship by calling Hill "my girl" during a livestream, noting they had been dating for about three months. They reportedly broke up in June 2024 after separating in May, when Jynxzi stated things "didn't work out between them."

Although they briefly reconciled before another split in September 2024, rumours suggest they may still be together.

How tall is Breckie Hill?

The TikTok celebrity is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs around 54 kilograms (119 lbs). Breckie Hill's measurements are approximately 34-24-36 inches (86-61-91 cm).

What is Breckie Hill's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the influencer's wealth is estimated at $5 million, up from $600,000. Her earnings come from social media, brand endorsements, and sharing exclusive content on OnlyFans.

How much does Breckie Hill earn on OnlyFans?

According to a September 2023 interview on the One Night with Steiny podcast, Breckie Hill claimed to be earning over $500,000 per month from OnlyFans. If accurate, this would result in an annual income of at least $6 million. She also mentioned making over $300,000 in a single day.

At a young age, Breckie Hill has accumulated millions of followers, thus increasing her worth. Interest in her personal life has surged, reflecting her growing influence and continued rise as a social media star.

