Trinity Morisette: Age and complete biography of the rising star

Today, people leverage social media to promote their skills and influence others. Despite her young age, Trinity Morisette is a famous lifestyle, social media influencer, and TikTok star who has gained a massive following across social media platforms.

Trinity Morisette is a young American active on social media. Her videos on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat feature her modelling, dancing, sharing positive thoughts, and discussing her life. In addition, she detests and advocates against cyberbullying.

Trinity Morisette's bio summary

Full name Trinity Morisette Gender Female Date of birth 25 March 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’2" (165 cm) Weight 51 kg (112 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-81 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Single University Florida Atlantic University Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $100,000 Social media Instagram TikTok Snapchat

Trinity Morisette's age and family

Trinity Morisette is 21 years old (as of 2024) and was born on 25 March 2003 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Her mother supports her massively. Trinity posted her mother's picture on Instagram in May 2020 to celebrate her during Mother's Day with the caption:

She’s always been there for me through my best and worst days! I’m so grateful to have such a strong beautiful and smart mom to look up to, who’s guided me on my journey through life and picked me up when I fell down! She believes in me when I don’t even believe in myself. Thank you for being my rock and loving me through everything!

Trinity also has a sister named Payton and a brother named Gino. He was diagnosed with Down syndrome, but she reveals her brother is her source of positivity and motivation.

Education

At 14, Trinity Morisette skipped high school and enrolled in Florida Atlantic University's college program, studying neuroscience and biomedical engineering. She joined the Owitonomous robotics team, competing for Rookie of the Year in 2018 and advancing to the world championship.

Morisette graduated with a neuroscience degree in December 2021. She posted a video of her certificates on Instagram and posted another to celebrate her win. She said:

The ending was unexpected! Bachelor's Neuroscience. I want to thank you and my family for your kindness and support during this journey!

What is Trinity Morisette famous for?

Trinity is a famous girl on TikTok known for entertaining and inspiring her followers. Below are a few things she does that shot her into the limelight:

Trinity's TikTok

With close to four million followers and about 146 million likes on her verified TikTok account, the TikTok star shares her dancing, modelling, and inspirational content. Trinity also has almost 641,000 followers on her verified Instagram page

Trinity's Snapchat account also boasts over 902,000 followers, which has helped her in her advocacy journey. She has been inspiring millions with her message, which has earned her a spot as a beloved influencer.

Advocacy

She is also known for advocating against cyberbullying through her Kindness Matters Movement, promoting body positivity, mental health, and inner beauty. This act began after she got hateful comments on her social media platforms and went into depression.

The TikTok star rose back and started using her platform to spread positivity. Influencer Trinity has partnered with other TikTok stars on videos, such as Catherine Rowley, Daryna Popach, and Datrie.

Brand collaborations

She has collaborated with top brands like Ford, Mercedes, and Ivory Ella. Her TikTok fame stems from lip-syncs, dance clips, and lifestyle videos.

Has Trinity Morisette undergone plastic surgery?

It is not confirmed if she has done it despite the rumours. She talked about the surgery on Instagram she needed to undergo in August 2024, saying:

Sadly, about a month ago, I found out that I need Periacetabular Osteotomy surgery, and the first of two major operations will take place on September 23, 2024. This procedure is necessary to address my personal health issues, but it has unfortunately put my education and career plans on hold, as it will take a year to recover.

The only known surgery connected to her is that of her mother. She underwent a successful spinal surgery that improved her health. In an Instagram post, she wrote this caption:

Sending Good Energy Your Way! Sorry I’ve been MIA lately but I’ve been studying and helping to take care of my mother and her responsibilities since her surgery. Thankfully she is doing well but needs me around for another month or two!

Trinity Morisette's measurements

Trinity Morisette is 5 feet and 2 inches (165 cm) tall. She revealed her height on her Instagram post in 2023:

My height is 5'2", but my attitude is "6 3.

What is Trinity Morisette’s net worth?

The TikTok star's worth is unverified for now. However, some sources, like Wealthy Celebrity, estimate that she has a net worth of $100,000. She earned this from her social media influence, partnerships, and modelling.

At such a young age, Trinity Morisette has become an inspiration to upcoming young content creators and influencers. Trinity, who has a Bachelor's Neuroscience degree, has accumulated a vast amount of followers. As of October 2024, she has 3.8 million followers on TikTok, 71K on FB, 640K followers on IG, and 901K on Snapchat.

