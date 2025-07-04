President Cyril Ramaphosa recently gave Leleti Khumalo her flowers in a touching video

The Sarafina! actress bumped into the president at an airport, and he couldn't stop singing her praises for all the work she has done

This comes after Leleti won an award in Monaco for her short film, and like the president, South Africa gathered to give her a round of applause and celebrate her victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Leleti Khumalo her flowers after she won an award at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Images: Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa, Instagram/ leletikhumalo

Leleti Khumalo had her praises sung to her by none other than President Cyril Ramaphosa after representing the country at an international film festival and winning an award.

Cyril Ramaphosa shows love to Leleti Khumalo

Can you imagine bumping into the president not once but twice at the same place on separate occasions? That's what happened to actress Leleti Khumalo.

The Sarafina! star recently took off for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, after nearly missing her flight, and bumped into President Cyril Ramaphosa at the OR Tambo International Airport:

"I had the pleasure of bumping into our President upon our departure to Monaco. We were travelling to different countries, but were scheduled to be on the same flight. We had a great conversation, and he also wished me great luck for the awards and my nomination."

Leleti's short film, Don’t Give Up, was nominated for a Golden Nymph Award in the Special Creation category, and she won by a landslide.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Leleti Khumalo bumped into each other twice at the airport. Image:leletikhumalo

Returning home after the incredible win and wonderful weekend with her husband and collaborators, the actress bumped into the president again at the airport, only this time, she wasn't empty-handed:

"To my surprise, we bumped into him again upon our return to South Africa. It was truly an honour to show him the award and how well South Africa had been represented at Monaco."

In a separate post on his Twitter (X) page, the president recalled the wholesome encounters with Leleti and how well she represented the country abroad:

"I congratulate Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh for flying our flag and for spotlighting one of our nation’s socio-economic challenges."

Here's what Mzansi said to Leleti Khumalo

South Africans showed love to Leleti Khumalo and congratulated her on her big win:

South African actress, Zenande Mfenyana, gushed over Leleti Khumalo:

"My childhood icon, receiving all the flowers she deserves. Congratulations once again, Ma’Leleti."

livingwithadisease said:

"You're a star, Leleti, thank you for everything that you do for our country."

beethrift2020 wrote:

"Ah, beautiful, Leleti. We are so proud of you."

thevitiligolady showed love to Leleti Khumalo:

"Congratulations, ma @leletikhumalo. Thank you for being a great representative, even for us in the vitiligo community. Uyisibonelo esihle, ungipha ithemba."

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Leleti Khumalo her flowers after she won an award in Monaco. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

siyanda_maphumulo_gonzo posted:

"This sounds like a dream. Congratulations, Ma."

thulaniquietm added:

"Our president is such a fan. You deserve your flowers, mama."

buyilebashe commented:

"This is the kind of recognition I like. Although it might seem small to others, having the Head of State acknowledge one's great efforts and hard work for this beautiful country is the highest form of recognition, in my opinion. Well done, sis wam. This is your moment to shine, seize it."

