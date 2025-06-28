On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa conducted an oversight visit to Steve Biko Hospital along with other ministers

Head of communications in the presidency of the Republic of South Africa, Athi Geleba, shared a number of videos online

The President made a silly comment that the people of Mzansi were floored by and went wild on social media after the clip with over three million views went viral

Four days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa conducted an oversight visit to the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI).

SA was floored by Ramaphosa's chat with a breast cancer patient. Image: @RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

NuMeRI is a one-stop-shop medical imaging facility dedicated to cancer and TB drug development and imaging-based clinical research, housed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria. The President absorbed as much information as he could while touring the facility.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers, including Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi; and Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

President Ramaphosa visits cancer patient

During his visit to the Steve Biko Hospital, President Cyril Ramaphosa made time to talk to one of the cancer patients during their treatment. He tried to keep things light and exchanged banter, which was caught on camera.

Ramaphosa asked the patient about her health and confirmed that it was breast cancer. Instead of sharing words of encouragement or wishing the patient a speedy recovery, the president cracked a joke that made everyone in the room chuckle, including the patient.

He joked:

“Yho, you breastfeed way too much, hey?”

The head of communications in the presidency of the Republic of South Africa, Athi Geleba, recorded most of the President’s visit to the hospital and posted the clip on her TikTok, where she posts a lot of the President’s videos.

A page on Instagram found the video and reposted it on the platform. The clip garnered over three million views, and Mzansi pointed out the unserious nature of the President.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Ramaphosa roasted a cancer patient and floored SA. Image: @romnewz

Source: Instagram

SA floored by Ramaphosa’s comment to cancer patient

Social media users were dusted by the silly comment and said:

Ramaphosa went viral online after a video of him roasting a cancer patient went viral. Image: @WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

@lesetza shared:

“This is the type of hospital visit that encourages people, not when your face makes them feel all hope is gone for them. Well done, President, for making that lady laugh.”

@o_ amogetswe pointed out:

“The country is broken from the top down.”

@lolow. lowe was floored:

“Imagine being grilled by the President.”

@queen mbarley highlighted:

“He let his intrusive thoughts win.”

@vrfd_dpt wondered:

“Does bro know he's a president?”

@xolani_teyise asked:

“Tell me why I would take life seriously if my own president does not? What do you think of this?”

