"We Can End Poverty": South Africans Raise Over R500K for Hawks Officer After Madlanga Commission
- South Africans raised over R500,000 for KwaZulu-Natal Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Karl Sander following his Madlanga Commission testimony
- The crowdfunding campaign was sparked by Sander's ordeal after his personal coffee machine was stolen from his office
- Citizens gathered funds to praise Sander’s four decades of integrity and dedication in the face of alleged intimidation
The initiative was sparked after Sanders delivered a touching testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in South Africa. During the hearings, Sander revealed that his coffee machine, a small comfort during long days of service, was stolen from his office. Adding insult to injury, he was subjected to a lie-detector test over his disappearance.
In a heartwarming display of national solidarity, South Africans have collectively raised well over R500,000. Newxroom Afrika announce that R613,000 was due to veteran KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Warrant Officer Karl. The funds were raised via a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign launched to replace a stolen coffee machine. For a dedicated officer with 40 years of service, the loss of his everyday comfort struck a chord with the public. Watch a video of the update by Newzroom Afrika below:
South Africa applauds Hawk Officer donations
South Africans flooded social media with heartfelt messages, commending Sander for his integrity, wearing his badge with honour. For many, the donations were a way to give honest law enforcement officials their flowers, fighting deep-rooted corruption. Read the comments below:
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Roxzaan Visser felt moved by the fundraising effort:
"It's not about the coffee machine, it's about the principle. They have victimised him, and we have to restore his trust in humanity."
Siya Bhubesi was impressed by South Africans who worked together:
"This made me realise that we can raise money as South and fund the Madlanga Commission."
Mogolodi Gaarekwe was delighted over the Hawks officer's big win:
"I say he can even have Maumela's Bentley Continental GT that was taken from Omar's dealership yesterday."
Lulama Mbatha felt hopeful after the successful donations:
"If South Africans can rally together like this, a lot can be achieved. It shows that we still believe in righteousness, values, and morals, which make us more the same than different. I'm so proud."
Loeto Motsemme was also in awe of the difference people made:
"We can end poverty with this kind of campaign."
Elvis Tlou Mokwele declared:
"Police officers who must be winning the police officer of the year award. If the corrupt police did not give it to W/O Sander, we, as South Africans, will give it to him. So far, there are only two of the best police officers in South Africa.Lt Gen Mkhwanazi and W/O Sander. Big up and God protect them."
Other Briefly News stories about donations
- South Africans crowdfunded money to buy cows for General Mkhwanazi following his heroic act in his role in the police force.
- A teenager took to social media to share that he would not be able to go to his matric dance because of fans and the public related together to make his dream possible.
- Online users were touched by the money raised for a security guard whose story touched many online users
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za