The SAPS has launched both criminal and departmental investigations into a Gauteng officer. who went viral for taking a bribe on 6 June 2026

An angry citizen, Andre Synman, proved that the officer took R2,000 by confronting her in front of all her colleagues while he was on Facebook Live

SAPS reiterated its "zero-tolerance" policy on corruption in a response to the viral footage of the SAPS officer apologising for accepting a bribe

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The SAPS officer who returned a bribe ended up in hot water at her job. Image: Andre Snyman eblockwatch

Source: UGC

A Gauteng police officer is facing a career-threatening investigation after a viral video captured her returning a R2,000 bribe to a citizen in an attempt to avoid exposure. The incident took place near Dipesloot when the uniformed officer was reportedly caught "red-handed" by a member of the public, Andre Snyman.

In an official statement released on June 6, 2026, SAPS confirmed that the officer has been identified and has launched an internal disciplinary process and an investigation to establish the context of the incident. Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni emphasised that such behaviour betrays the public trust and that the officer will face the full consequences of the law to maintain the integrity of the service. Read the post below:

Andre Snyman explained that he was contacted by a man who said police took R200 because he did not have his driver's license on him. Listen to the audio of the backstory below:

South Africa complains about SAPS

The video of the police officer sparked criticism across social media, with many South Africans expressing outrage. Many pointed out that the officer was only the tip of the iceberg in a culture of bribery within law enforcement. Others felt that officers at the scene should also be held accountable because they were likely in on the bribery. Read the comments below:

SAPS is dedicated to ending corruption. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

Sandile Leonard Mfeka commented:

"All those officers who were there took part in this. She would've done it, knowing very well that her colleagues wouldn't agree with it. She wasn't doing it for the first time, and they weren't doing for the first time. The male officer in the vehicle knew it too, and going to benefit from it."

Nonhlanhla Sbongakonke Msezane wrote:

"We don’t offer bribes, they demand them."

Francois Moller remarked:

"It is really time for members to start wearing body-worn cameras. That is not only to prevent corruption but also to protect members against false accusations made by the lic. It is widely used in Europe and the USA with great success."

Fikile Ndoni YamaHlomuka felt the rot at SAPS was deep:

"She was just unlucky. There is nothing new about police taking bribes."

Sizwe Mchana Tibane felt some sympathy:

"Please don't fire her, take her for counselling and fight for good salaries for police officers."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

In a related story, an SAPS officer went viral for refusing a bribe and counting the stacks of cash in a video that left South Africans stunned.

SAPS opened a corruption case against an officer who was caught on camera soliciting bribes, and encouraged citizens to report any corruption within SAPS.

South Africans were happy to see that police officers were not all bad news after some went viral because of their kindness to a child.

Source: Briefly News