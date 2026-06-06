Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Viral footage released on June 6, 2026, showed South African Police Service (SAPS) officers after allegedly accepting a bribe

•The video captured the motorist’s confrontation with the officers over the illegal exchange that took place in Diepsloot

•The incident, which circulated on Facebook, intensified public scrutiny over the pervasive "cold drink" culture among police

A man confronted SAPS for taking a huge bribe. Image: Andre Snyman eblockwatch / Facebook

Source: UGC

On June 6, 2026, a motorist in South Africa, Andre Snyman, exposed a blatant display of police corruption. He went live on Facebook showing SAPS officers who allegedly solicited and accepted a bribe worth thousands. The confrontation proved just how rampant SAPS corruption is.

Facebook user Andre Snyman filmed SAPS officers as he asked for their identifying details after demanding the money one of the officers took as a bribe. The incident occurred when he said an SAPS officer took R2 000 from a person working for him. He yelled, "You guys are all taking bribes here, what kind of police are you?" The SAPS officers apologised for taking R2 000, and she continued saying sorry, while the other officer said he did not know about the bribe. Andre asked officers why they had not arrested the SAPS officer who accepted a bribe. Watch the videos below:

South Africa slams SAPS

The footage sparked a wave of anger across social media, with many South Africans praising the motorist for his 'bravery' in the face of SAPS corruption. The video was a standard example of 'cold drink' money, a local euphemism for the petty bribery that has become a normalised, yet resented, part of South African police's tendency to take bribes. Read the comments below:

Discussion regarding SAPS's reputation for taking bribes reached new heights across. Image: Edge Training

Source: UGC

Jø Na commented:

"They are all there for the same objective coz each would have received R500 from that R2000."

Akash Athmaram said:

"The cop in the front seat put his hand out for a share of the two thousand, no shame on Candid Camera, too."

Malepe Mphela Paledi said:

"Life of a normal police officer or traffic Officer in South Africa. They do this every day. At the traffic department is their life."

Martha Nkge wondered:

"My question is, why did she want to be a police officer in the first place?"

Nhlanhla Sotcha remarked:

"When that old man said,' I'm very sorry for the whole bloody South Africa, ' those sentiments cut deep. This is a concerned citizen not only fighting for his rights but fighting for the whole of South Africa. Our system has long been captured."

Xola Ex Memani added:

"Tjooooooh yini officer maaaan, ngovele waqina enyaleni. Ngoku, all the evidence is on camera for the courts and internal disciplinary actions."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

The police officer who went viral because of a bribery video came under investigation by SAPS, which opened a corruption case against him.

South Africans could not help but make jokes after a video showed SAPS officers who were trying to march at an official event.

South Africans were stunned by a video showing police officers who decided to humour a child who was fascinated by them

People were impressed by South African police officers who handled a sensitive situation with a foreigner with kindness.

Source: Briefly News