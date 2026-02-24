Who is Noah Sebastian's wife? Inside the Bad Omens frontman's personal life

Nobody holds the title of Noah Sebastian's wife, as he is unmarried. He is extremely vocal about his desire to keep his love life private. In a 2024 interview with Metal Hammer, the singer revealed that he had deleted all his social media accounts the previous year to maintain a boundary between his personal and professional life.

I was trying to use my socials, but I kept having to mute them. Eventually, I got tired of seeing photos of me all over the internet. It was exhausting reading strangers' opinions of me daily. It became unhealthy.

Noah Sebastian and Poppy (L). The Bad Omens lead singer (R).

Source: Instagram

Noah has been a member of the American heavy metal band Bad Omens since 2015.

since 2015. During past Twitch livestreams, the singer reportedly said he eventually hopes to get married and have a family.

and have a family. He was rumoured to be dating musician Poppy following their 2024 collaboration on the song V.A.N.

following their 2024 collaboration on the song Sebastian has never been in any publicly known relationship, nor has he confirmed his relationship status in interviews.

Noah Sebastian's profile summary

Full name Noah Sebastian Date of birth 31 October 1995 Age 30 years old (As of February 2026) Birthplace Richmond, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Marital status Unmarried Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer Years active 2013-present

Noah Sebastian's wife is not in the picture: A look at his romantic life

As of February 2026, Noah is not married and is presumably single. He maintains a strict "no-comment" policy regarding his love life. In a 2023 Revolver Magazine feature, he discouraged fans from spending too much time digging into his personal life, saying:

Do not make me your entire life.

Singer Noah Sebastian.

Source: Original

He was romantically linked with a Grammy Award-nominated singer

Rumours about Noah and singer Poppy sparked in 2024 after they collaborated on the song V.A.N. However, the pair, who are managed by the same label, have spoken only professionally about each other. In a joint interview with Rock Sound the same year, Sebastian described Poppy as the "obvious match" for the track.

I wanted the voice in the song to sound like AI or inhuman to some degree. Poppy seemed like the perfect fit for this.

Poppy added:

I really admire Noah's work. So, when he sent the song over, it did not take much for me to hop on it. We meshed so well from the start.

Neither Noah nor Poppy ever addressed the dating speculations.

Noah Sebastian keeps details about his love life under wraps

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Noah warned his fans against obsessing over his "boring" personal life and viewing him as a "demi-god". He said:

I wish everyone in the world knew just how lame I am in real life. Do not be fooled by the outward artistic cool appearance.

Producer Noah Sebastian.

Source: Original

In December 2023, Sebastian deleted his personal Instagram and X (Twitter) accounts, citing the toxic side of being a celebrity, including the invasion of his personal life.

Some accounts collected baby pictures of me from distant relatives' Facebook and made an entire shrine out of them. I found this disturbing and inappropriate.

Insights into Noah Sebastian's early life and career

Noah (30 as of February 2026) was born on 31 October 1995 in Richmond, Virginia. His mother and grandparents raised him. In his interview with Revolver Magazine, Sebastian shared details about his childhood, saying:

My grandparents were strict conservative churchgoers. Unfortunately, my late mom and I had a bad relationship.

Shortly after Noah's grandfather passed away, he dropped out of high school and left home at the age of 15. He moved in with his friends and admits:

I am surprisingly balanced for someone who did not have structure growing up.

He wrote Bad Omens' biggest hit song Just Pretend

Sebastian joined an Enter Shikari cover band at 12 and began learning to write and produce music at 16. In 2015, alongside bassist Vincent Riquier and guitarist Nicholas Ruffilo, Noah formed the band Bad Omens.

Bad Omens lead singer Noah Sebastian.

Source: Instagram

Producer Joakim Karlsson and drummer Nick Folio joined the group later on, releasing their self-titled album in 2016 under Sumerian Records. The band's third album, The Death of Peace of Mind, spawned the song Just Pretend, which is certified platinum by the RIAA.

In an exclusive 2025 chat with Kerrang! Magazine in 2025, Sebastian revealed that what sets his band apart from the rest is that he creates music based on what he likes, not what is successful. Some of Bad Omens' tracks include:

Nutcase featuring PSYRUS (2019)

featuring PSYRUS (2019) Suffocate featuring Kayzo (2020)

featuring Kayzo (2020) The Dark featuring Scary Kids Scaring Kids (2022)

featuring Scary Kids Scaring Kids (2022) One of Us featuring The Word Alive (2023)

featuring The Word Alive (2023) Dust in the Wind featuring Corey Taylor (2025)

According to various sources, Sebastian has amassed an estimated net worth of $10 million. His income primarily stems from his successful music career.

Musician Noah Sebastian.

Source: Instagram

Noah Sebastian is an avid anime fan

As a child, Noah was a fan of the Japanese manga series Naruto. He has also cited Elfen Lied as one of his other favourites. In a 2023 interview with Crunchyroll, Sebastian shared how his love for anime influences his music, stating:

In our collaboration with Kayzo on Suffocate, I used the line "the will of fire", which is a title of one of the Naruto side movies.

Wrapping up

While eagle-eyed fans are curious about Noah Sebastian's wife, no credible reports confirm that the singer is married. In 2024, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Poppy, but it appears their interaction was purely professional. It remains unknown whether the Bad Omens lead singer is currently seeing someone.

