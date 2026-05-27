A white South African conservationist shared a powerful message addressing race, crime and accountability in the wake of the Kruger National Park murders

His post acknowledged the wrongs of apartheid while also calling out government failure, corruption and a criminal element

Many felt he was right and responded to the message, saying it was the kind of honest conversation the country needs right now

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A wildlife conservationist. Images: @mlondozi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Briefly News, retired Mossel Bay couple Dina Marais (73) and Ernst Marais (71) were found murdered in the Levubu River near Crooks Corner in the Kruger National Park on 22 May 2026. The couple had been reported missing after failing to return to their campsite, and their green Ford Ranger has not been recovered. It was the first murder of tourists in the park's 100-year history, and it shook South Africa deeply.

Wildlife conservationist Sean de la Harpe-Parker took to his Facebook page on 26 May 2026 to share a message that went far beyond the murders themselves. Writing as a white South African, he opened by stating plainly that apartheid was wrong, full stop, and that the wounds it left did not disappear in 1994.

But, he also said the country is now carrying fresh wounds caused by corruption, crime, failing infrastructure and leaders who seem more interested in power than service.

A message about crime, race and healing

Sean was clear that the couple murdered in the Kruger National Park were not victims of apartheid. They were victims of violent crime. He wrote that crime does not ask about ideology before it strikes, and that it destroys families of every race and background equally.

He described the criminal element terrorising South Africa as one that thrives wherever governance is weak and accountability is absent. He said that it's made up of both citizens and people crossing through the country's porous borders.

He called on South Africans to hold two truths at once: to acknowledge historical injustice without excusing present failures, and to talk honestly about pressing issues like crime and immigration without turning entire groups of people into enemies.

His message ended with a call to stop choosing sides in a cycle of blame and instead focus on building something better together.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans respond to the message

Sean's message on his Facebook page struck a chord with many people:

@jocelyn_fobb said:

"Sadly, we cannot change the past, but we can all change the future if only we show kindness, tolerance, compassion and understanding of the suffering of others."

@sessie_naidoo added:

"If only many South Africans could forget individual prejudices and stand united. Mandela led the way, then it was lost."

@shalom_mdaka wrote:

"Crime is truly at a scary level right now. No accountability from leadership. Schools and hospitals are in a bad shape. May God help us to do something about this."

@marolet_van_zyl said:

"I dream of a working, honest and happy South Africa. I know this country can be the best in the world. We have everything to be successful."

@claire_bessick added:

"If this type of mindset can become our anthem, surely we will lead a much better version of ourselves."

@valerie_graham wrote:

"We must all help each other where we can, and work to bring responsibility and accountability to where they belong."

A sunset in nature caught on camera. Images: @mlondozi

Source: Facebook

More on the Kruger National Park murders

Briefly News recently reported on new details in the investigation, suggesting the killers may have crossed into a neighbouring country.

recently reported on new details in the investigation, suggesting the killers may have crossed into a neighbouring country. A conservationist who spoke out about the murders called the Kruger as one of the most sacred places on earth and had strong words for anyone trying to downplay what happened there.

Photos of people fishing freely inside the park near Crooks Corner surfaced just days after the murders, and left SA asking questions.

Source: Briefly News