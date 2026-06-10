An American's relocation to Zimbabwe went viral after she discovered two of Africa’s most formidable reptiles taking up residence inside her new home

The woman's snake encounters were a stark difference from her life as an investment banker before moving to Zimbabwe to establish a fundraiser for a game reserve

The TikTok video by the American left people stunned by how she was handling information that her house was practically a snake nest

An American in Zimbabwe moved into a new house and found two snakes. Image: Prajwalbajracharya / Pexels / @alexblumy / TikTok

Source: UGC

After quitting her job as an investment banker in the United States to move to a new home in Zimbabwe, American expat Alex Blumy faced a harrowing "welcome". Her new home came part and parcel with a highly venomous black mamba and a large python. She went into detail about the harrowing find that would have sent most packing.

Former Wall Street banker, @alexblumy was settling into her house in Zimbabwe, and it turned out that her past 'residents' included one of the world's deadliest snakes and a powerful constrictor. A black mamba was found when they removed the thatch roof, and later they discovered a nest of snake eggs. She said the house was notorious for housing snakes, and people kept asking her how she found the house before realising they were asking about snakes. The python eggs hatched in her house. Watch the video below:

American's snake experience scares viewers

Many joked that the Americans should 'simply give the house to the snakes' and return to the airport immediately. Others were impressed that Alex calmly retold the story after settling in her home despite the snake stories. Read the comments below:

An American's thatched house in Zimbabwe was a snake nest. Image: @alexblumy

Source: TikTok

It's Always Sunny In Florida was stunned by America's snake story:

"You are not concerned enough for me. lol."

chenji.was floored by the snake discovery:

"Alex, every day it’s something new. I can’t atp 😭 MOVE OUT!"

ALEXANDRA DURAN was horrified:

"Bestie, there’s NO way this is less stressful than investment banking 😭"

Amber B. joked about the woman quitting her job for Zimbabwe:

"😭 Alex, I came for the Investment banking life, and now I’m here and invested, and I’m terrified but checking in daily 😂"

lebohang Motloung said:

"I've been following this story from the first video. I've been laughing 😂 and I know it's not even funny, but I can't help myself. Thank you, Alex 😂 sending you love from SA 🇿🇦"

Keisha

"No but wait, I really need to know..are you looking for other housing options? 😅"

SeokJin's Super Tuna was worried about the American:

"Girl I'm worried and stressed af, and I'm not even anywhere close to you😭are you okay?"

Other Briefly News stories about snakes

An African Python that made an appearance at a private Game Reserve left guests spooked as they watched it slither outside their room.

South Africans were amazed by a video of two black mambas that were fighting over a female in a ferocious battle.

A snake rescuer shared a photo of a black mamba that he found tightly wrapped around a bottle of booze.

Online users were amazed by a motorist who dealt with a snake while driving a truck, and she handled it with expertise.

Source: Briefly News