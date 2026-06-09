A major clash is brewing in South Africa as the Zama Zamas officially drew a line in the sand against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement

The undocumented illegal miners boldly challenged the activist group, warning of a chaotic showdown if anyone tries to forcefully remove them from the country

Ngobese-Zuma has been left reeling after seeing the public actually side with the Zama Zamas, with timelines flooding with calls for her to stop her controversial campaigns

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The Zama Zamas challenged Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma ahead of the national shutdown on 30 June. Images: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/ AFP via Getty Images, centralnewsza/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South Africa is bracing for a highly volatile showdown as underground illegal miners, popularly known as Zama Zamas, officially declared war on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's controversial March and March movement. Breaking years of silence, the undocumented miners dropped explosive video footage directly daring the activist group and warning of blood on the streets if anyone tries to forcefully deport them.

The explosive friction escalated dramatically on 8 June 2026, when footage surfaced online showing masked miners directly addressing Ngobese-Zuma and her allies, telling them to "bring it on." The miners issued a stern warning, stating that things would end incredibly badly for the anti-illegal immigration activists if they dared to challenge them on the ground.

In the viral video, one of the undocumented miners boldly called out Jacinta, claiming that her political agenda "disgusted" him and was bound to fail.

"What she's trying to do will not work," the miner declared. "It's not an issue."

The miner went on to emphasise that South Africans and the Basotho people from Lesotho will always live alongside one another, regardless of local sentiment. He explicitly dared the March and March protesters to confront him and his fellow miners in Gauteng to see what would happen.

He used a poignant metaphor to describe their search for a better livelihood, opportunities, and survival.

"We're here because of water. If it weren't for the water, we wouldn't be here. It's not that we wanted to be here, but circumstances brought us to this place. Whether you like it or not, we're here for the water."

The Zama Zamas sent a stern warning to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the March and March activists. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a separate, equally chilling video shared by the controversial social media account AdvoBarryRoux, another masked miner warned that their syndicates are fully prepared for whatever the activist groups are planning for 30 June 2026.

On the day, a group of anti-immigration and civic organisations, spearheaded by March and March, are planning a massive nationwide shutdown and coordinated protests. The organisers have aggressively declared that date as an unofficial deadline for all undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

However, the Zama Zamas claim they will not be intimidated, boasting that they possess far superior firepower.

"You people like coming with your machetes and small guns thinking they'll intimidate us Basotho. We don't play with small sticks, we're going to rough you up, we're ready for you, especially after you called us 'Makwerekwere.'"

Watch the Zama Zamas' video below.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Zama Zama threats

The threats have left Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma visibly reeling; not just because of the danger, but due to the shocking reaction from the South African public.

Following the release of the videos, local social media timelines were flooded with users actually cheering the Zama Zamas on, praising them for standing up to the movement, and demanding that Jacinta halt her operations.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) page to express her utter disbelief, Ngobese-Zuma fiercely fired back at her critics.

"Can’t believe they are actually celebrating this? Zama Zamas have displaced families, raped women and girls and killed innocent people, but just because they are threatening us, they are now heroes?"

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's post below.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls out Cyril Ramaphosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa's "family meeting."

The former radio presenter criticised the president's strategy to combat illegal immigration, saying he was poorly advised.

Source: Briefly News