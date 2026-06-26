"Malema Told Us": South African Truck Driver Mistaken for Foreigner Forced to Resign in Video
- A South African truck driver was harassed and forced into immediate resignation after being falsely accused of being a foreign national
- The confrontation was sparked by regional discrimination, as the driver was targeted while driving his KZN-registered truck
- The incident highlighted the growing danger of xenophobic violence turning into chaos among South Africans
A South African truck driver, Letuka Mokoena, was intimidated after a hostile group of local residents falsely accused him of being a foreign national. The traumatic event occurred when the group targeted the driver for operating a commercial truck with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) registration plates, and he lives in the Free State. The cross-border truck driver claimed that the mob smashed the driver's mobile phone as he attempted to record the encounter.
Letuka Mokoena admitted he never thought he would be a victim of xenophobia. The anger at anti-foreigner marches is no longer just directed at non-citizens. It has become regional hate. Attacking a truck driver, just because of his provincial license plate, proved that the anti-foreigner protests are splitting the country and risking lives. The driver's experience reflected Julius Malema's past warnings that anti-foreigner sentiment would eventually turn into internal civil and tribal conflict. Watch the video below:
SA divided over March & March
The incident has sparked fierce debate across South Africa, with many strongly condemning the rising lawlessness. As news of the driver's harassment spread, it triggered a wave of shock and anger online, revealing a deeply divided public. Many people feel this targeting of fellow citizens marks a dangerous turning point, raising fears that local tribalism is replacing broader anti-foreigner sentiment. Read the comments below:
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Kopano Michael was moved by the IDs:
"So we must now carry our IDs to prove that we are citizens."
Athini Sotondoshe Ka Matomane commented:
"Where are you right there now, ey, this thing will hurt innocent people because it is done by unwise people, no."
Mzwandile Inocent wrote:
"Malema told us about this nonsense that at the end it will be this mfethu from now on, when you are off, go and do competency of a fire arm nd go buy a gun is better to die with some of them than to die hopeless."
Lebohang Hlephe commented:
"My question was how they were gonna identify the difference between Batswana, Basotho ba Lesotho le ba Mzansi and Mapedi. I was called names and insulted."
Calvin Chido Ruks said:
"Malema said it, after foreigners, it's gonna be civil war. Zulus vs Nthates kuzonyiwa."
Other Briefly News stories about protests
- The March & March movement has continued to grow in South Africa, approaching the deadline that the organisation imposed to have undocumented individuals out of South Africa by 30 June 2026.
- Organisers of Nationwide protests are anticipating a massive turnout on 30 June 2026 and have issued a warning to the public.
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) have taken precautions ahead of 30 June 2026 in an effort to prevent chaos.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za