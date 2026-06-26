A South African truck driver was harassed and forced into immediate resignation after being falsely accused of being a foreign national

The confrontation was sparked by regional discrimination, as the driver was targeted while driving his KZN-registered truck

The incident highlighted the growing danger of xenophobic violence turning into chaos among South Africans

A South African truck driver shared his ordeal after being mistaken for foreigner. Image: Letuka K Mokoena

Source: Facebook

A South African truck driver, Letuka Mokoena, was intimidated after a hostile group of local residents falsely accused him of being a foreign national. The traumatic event occurred when the group targeted the driver for operating a commercial truck with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) registration plates, and he lives in the Free State. The cross-border truck driver claimed that the mob smashed the driver's mobile phone as he attempted to record the encounter.

Letuka Mokoena admitted he never thought he would be a victim of xenophobia. The anger at anti-foreigner marches is no longer just directed at non-citizens. It has become regional hate. Attacking a truck driver, just because of his provincial license plate, proved that the anti-foreigner protests are splitting the country and risking lives. The driver's experience reflected Julius Malema's past warnings that anti-foreigner sentiment would eventually turn into internal civil and tribal conflict. Watch the video below:

SA divided over March & March

The incident has sparked fierce debate across South Africa, with many strongly condemning the rising lawlessness. As news of the driver's harassment spread, it triggered a wave of shock and anger online, revealing a deeply divided public. Many people feel this targeting of fellow citizens marks a dangerous turning point, raising fears that local tribalism is replacing broader anti-foreigner sentiment. Read the comments below:

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa is against suspected illegal immigrants. Image: Toprasokere / Pexels

Source: UGC

Kopano Michael was moved by the IDs:

"So we must now carry our IDs to prove that we are citizens."

Athini Sotondoshe Ka Matomane commented:

"Where are you right there now, ey, this thing will hurt innocent people because it is done by unwise people, no."

Mzwandile Inocent wrote:

"Malema told us about this nonsense that at the end it will be this mfethu from now on, when you are off, go and do competency of a fire arm nd go buy a gun is better to die with some of them than to die hopeless."

Lebohang Hlephe commented:

"My question was how they were gonna identify the difference between Batswana, Basotho ba Lesotho le ba Mzansi and Mapedi. I was called names and insulted."

Calvin Chido Ruks said:

"Malema said it, after foreigners, it's gonna be civil war. Zulus vs Nthates kuzonyiwa."

Other Briefly News stories about protests

The March & March movement has continued to grow in South Africa, approaching the deadline that the organisation imposed to have undocumented individuals out of South Africa by 30 June 2026.

Organisers of Nationwide protests are anticipating a massive turnout on 30 June 2026 and have issued a warning to the public.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have taken precautions ahead of 30 June 2026 in an effort to prevent chaos.

Source: Briefly News