Thokozani Nala shared a video on 3 August 2026 showing a man who built a house and lives at the top of a tree in South Africa

The unusual home, perched high above the ground, left viewers completely astonished by what they were seeing

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes and hilarious reactions to the sky-high living situation

A viral clip features a man living in a high treehouse. Image: Thokozani Nala

Source: TikTok

A South African man is living life on a completely different level, literally. A video shared by Thokozani Nala on Facebook on 3 August 2026 showed a house built at the very top of a tree, with the man who constructed it living inside. The clip stopped people mid-scroll across South Africa.

A home above the rest

The structure, sitting high in the tree canopy, was not a temporary setup or a novelty built for show. The man who built it actually calls it home. Viewers who came across the video could not quite believe what they were looking at, and the comments section quickly filled up with laughter, jokes and genuine amazement at the sight.

While little is known about where exactly in South Africa the treehouse is located, the video made it clear that whoever built it put real effort into the structure. It stands as one of the more remarkable living situations to go viral in Mzansi in recent memory.

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Watch the treehouse Facebook video that left South Africa in disbelief below:

Mzansi weighs in on the sky-high home

The reactions ranged from concern about lightning and strong winds to admiration for the privacy the unusual home provides. One thing everyone seemed to agree on was that the man had found a living situation like no other.

User @Afrika Morokolo commented:

"He is at peace; no one bothers him. But the problem is he does not have neighbours."

User @Giggs Songs joked:

"Only lightning will make him reconsider going back to his wife 🤣."

User @Lucky Ntlantla said:

"That's why men don't live longer. Heavy wind will send him to his ancestors."

User @Ke Tshitso shared :

"Safe environment. No house breakings in here."

User @Kabelo Maretele wrote:

"He is tired of poverty, so he decided to live in heaven."

User @Nicolas Thamaga Miclass Mathole teased:

"He's between heaven and earth."

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Source: Briefly News