All Blacks Reveal Side for Cape Town Clash As Dave Rennie Springs Surprises Against the Stormers
- The All Blacks have named a squad featuring a blend of seasoned internationals and fresh faces for their Cape Town opener
- Dave Rennie has rewarded two players with potential debuts while backing experienced leaders for the Stormers test
- Friday night's fixture marks a historic first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers
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The All Blacks have unveiled their matchday squad for Friday's clash against the Stormers in Cape Town, with head coach Dave Rennie making several notable selection calls ahead of the opening match of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.
Veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand, while two players could earn their first appearances in the famous black jersey.
Dave Rennie hands debut opportunities
According to the All Blacks official website, Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb have been included among the replacements. The pair are set to earn their first appearances for New Zealand if they take the field against the Stormers on Friday.
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After announcing his squad, Rennie congratulated both players, saying their potential debuts would be a proud occasion for them and their families. He also said the team had enjoyed a warm reception in Cape Town and was looking forward to getting the tour underway.
Stormers expected to provide stern examination
Rennie said the All Blacks were expecting a tough battle against the Stormers, describing the Cape side as a physical outfit packed with experienced Springboks and exciting young talent.
He noted that reaching the United Rugby Championship semi-finals last season showed the quality within the squad and said his players had prepared thoroughly for what he described as "a real war of attrition" at DHL Stadium.
Historic Cape Town meeting
The fixture will be the first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers. The New Zealand side has previously faced Western Province in Cape Town but has never played the Stormers, adding extra significance to Friday's encounter.
With experienced internationals such as Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane returning alongside emerging talent, rugby fans can expect an intriguing contest when the two sides meet.
All Blacks matchday 23 to face the Stormers
No.
Player
Position
1
George Bower
Prop
2
Samisoni Taukei'aho
Hooker
3
Pasilio Tosi
Prop
4
Fabian Holland
Lock
5
Patrick Tuipulotu (Captain)
Lock
6
Simon Parker
Blindside flanker
7
Peter Lakai
Openside flanker
8
Wallace Sititi
No. 8
9
Cortez Ratima
Scrum-half
10
Beauden Barrett
Fly-half
11
Rieko Ioane
Left wing
12
Anton Lienert-Brown
Inside centre
13
Billy Proctor
Outside centre
14
Leroy Carter
Right wing
15
Josh Moorby
Full-back
16
Asafo Aumua
Reserve hooker
17
Ollie Norris
Reserve prop
18
Siale Lauaki*
Reserve prop
19
Sam Darry
Reserve lock
20
Ethan Blackadder
Reserve loose forward
21
Kyle Preston
Reserve scrum-half
22
Josh Jacomb*
Reserve back
23
Caleb Clarke
Reserve outside back
Debutants: Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb are in line to make their first All Blacks appearances if they take the field.
Deon Fourie targets Springbok return after injury comeback
Briefly News also reported that Stormers veteran Deon Fourie is hoping his return from a knee injury can reignite his Springbok ambitions.
The Rugby World Cup winner is back in contention after missing several months following surgery on the injury he sustained against Ulster in May.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).