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All Blacks Reveal Side for Cape Town Clash As Dave Rennie Springs Surprises Against the Stormers
Rugby

All Blacks Reveal Side for Cape Town Clash As Dave Rennie Springs Surprises Against the Stormers

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • The All Blacks have named a squad featuring a blend of seasoned internationals and fresh faces for their Cape Town opener
  • Dave Rennie has rewarded two players with potential debuts while backing experienced leaders for the Stormers test
  • Friday night's fixture marks a historic first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers

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All Blacks squad for DHL Stormers
All Blacks reveal their side for Friday's Cape Town clash against the Stormers as Dave Rennie names Patrick Tuipulotu captain and hands two players potential debuts. Image: Huw Fairclough
Source: Getty Images

The All Blacks have unveiled their matchday squad for Friday's clash against the Stormers in Cape Town, with head coach Dave Rennie making several notable selection calls ahead of the opening match of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

Veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand, while two players could earn their first appearances in the famous black jersey.

Dave Rennie hands debut opportunities

According to the All Blacks official website, Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb have been included among the replacements. The pair are set to earn their first appearances for New Zealand if they take the field against the Stormers on Friday.

Read also

Stormers star Deon Fourie reveals Springbok ambition after knee injury return

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After announcing his squad, Rennie congratulated both players, saying their potential debuts would be a proud occasion for them and their families. He also said the team had enjoyed a warm reception in Cape Town and was looking forward to getting the tour underway.

Stormers expected to provide stern examination

Rennie said the All Blacks were expecting a tough battle against the Stormers, describing the Cape side as a physical outfit packed with experienced Springboks and exciting young talent.

He noted that reaching the United Rugby Championship semi-finals last season showed the quality within the squad and said his players had prepared thoroughly for what he described as "a real war of attrition" at DHL Stadium.

Historic Cape Town meeting

The fixture will be the first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers. The New Zealand side has previously faced Western Province in Cape Town but has never played the Stormers, adding extra significance to Friday's encounter.

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With experienced internationals such as Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane returning alongside emerging talent, rugby fans can expect an intriguing contest when the two sides meet.

All Blacks matchday 23 to face the Stormers

No.

Player

Position

1

George Bower

Prop

2

Samisoni Taukei'aho

Hooker

3

Pasilio Tosi

Prop

4

Fabian Holland

Lock

5

Patrick Tuipulotu (Captain)

Lock

6

Simon Parker

Blindside flanker

7

Peter Lakai

Openside flanker

8

Wallace Sititi

No. 8

9

Cortez Ratima

Scrum-half

10

Beauden Barrett

Fly-half

11

Rieko Ioane

Left wing

12

Anton Lienert-Brown

Inside centre

13

Billy Proctor

Outside centre

14

Leroy Carter

Right wing

15

Josh Moorby

Full-back

16

Asafo Aumua

Reserve hooker

17

Ollie Norris

Reserve prop

18

Siale Lauaki*

Reserve prop

19

Sam Darry

Reserve lock

20

Ethan Blackadder

Reserve loose forward

21

Kyle Preston

Reserve scrum-half

22

Josh Jacomb*

Reserve back

23

Caleb Clarke

Reserve outside back

Debutants: Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb are in line to make their first All Blacks appearances if they take the field.

Deon Fourie targets Springbok return after injury comeback

Read also

Springbok star’s brother weighs in on why some South Africans back the All Blacks

Briefly News also reported that Stormers veteran Deon Fourie is hoping his return from a knee injury can reignite his Springbok ambitions.

The Rugby World Cup winner is back in contention after missing several months following surgery on the injury he sustained against Ulster in May.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

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