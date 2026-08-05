The All Blacks have named a squad featuring a blend of seasoned internationals and fresh faces for their Cape Town opener

Dave Rennie has rewarded two players with potential debuts while backing experienced leaders for the Stormers test

Friday night's fixture marks a historic first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers

All Blacks reveal their side for Friday's Cape Town clash against the Stormers as Dave Rennie names Patrick Tuipulotu captain and hands two players potential debuts. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

The All Blacks have unveiled their matchday squad for Friday's clash against the Stormers in Cape Town, with head coach Dave Rennie making several notable selection calls ahead of the opening match of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

Veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand, while two players could earn their first appearances in the famous black jersey.

Dave Rennie hands debut opportunities

According to the All Blacks official website, Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb have been included among the replacements. The pair are set to earn their first appearances for New Zealand if they take the field against the Stormers on Friday.

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After announcing his squad, Rennie congratulated both players, saying their potential debuts would be a proud occasion for them and their families. He also said the team had enjoyed a warm reception in Cape Town and was looking forward to getting the tour underway.

Stormers expected to provide stern examination

Rennie said the All Blacks were expecting a tough battle against the Stormers, describing the Cape side as a physical outfit packed with experienced Springboks and exciting young talent.

He noted that reaching the United Rugby Championship semi-finals last season showed the quality within the squad and said his players had prepared thoroughly for what he described as "a real war of attrition" at DHL Stadium.

Historic Cape Town meeting

The fixture will be the first meeting between the All Blacks and the Stormers. The New Zealand side has previously faced Western Province in Cape Town but has never played the Stormers, adding extra significance to Friday's encounter.

With experienced internationals such as Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane returning alongside emerging talent, rugby fans can expect an intriguing contest when the two sides meet.

All Blacks matchday 23 to face the Stormers

No. Player Position 1 George Bower Prop 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho Hooker 3 Pasilio Tosi Prop 4 Fabian Holland Lock 5 Patrick Tuipulotu (Captain) Lock 6 Simon Parker Blindside flanker 7 Peter Lakai Openside flanker 8 Wallace Sititi No. 8 9 Cortez Ratima Scrum-half 10 Beauden Barrett Fly-half 11 Rieko Ioane Left wing 12 Anton Lienert-Brown Inside centre 13 Billy Proctor Outside centre 14 Leroy Carter Right wing 15 Josh Moorby Full-back 16 Asafo Aumua Reserve hooker 17 Ollie Norris Reserve prop 18 Siale Lauaki* Reserve prop 19 Sam Darry Reserve lock 20 Ethan Blackadder Reserve loose forward 21 Kyle Preston Reserve scrum-half 22 Josh Jacomb* Reserve back 23 Caleb Clarke Reserve outside back

Debutants: Siale Lauaki and Josh Jacomb are in line to make their first All Blacks appearances if they take the field.

Deon Fourie targets Springbok return after injury comeback

Briefly News also reported that Stormers veteran Deon Fourie is hoping his return from a knee injury can reignite his Springbok ambitions.

The Rugby World Cup winner is back in contention after missing several months following surgery on the injury he sustained against Ulster in May.

Source: Briefly News