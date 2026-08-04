Rassie Erasmus has reshuffled his Springbok team, restoring several World Cup winners for a demanding away Test in Buenos Aires

Siya Kolisi returns as captain alongside Eben Etzebeth and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after injury layoffs

The Springboks head to Argentina looking to make an early statement in the Rugby Championship against familiar opponents

Rassie Erasmus has made 13 changes to the Springbok team for the Argentina Test, recalling Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu . Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has made a bold selection statement by introducing 13 changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina, bringing back Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as part of a wave of experienced returning players.

After missing South Africa's earlier Tests through injury, Kolisi returns to lead the Springboks for the first time in 2026. He is joined by fellow World Cup winners Etzebeth and De Jager, while Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker and Morne van den Berg also make their way back into the matchday 23.

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The match will be played at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday, 8 August, with kick-off at 21:00 (SA time).

Springboks restore experience after Wales victory

According to the Springboks' official website, only Aphelele Fassi and Cobus Reinach have retained their places in the starting line-up from the side that beat Wales 43-0 in Durban. Erasmus is opting for an entirely new forward pack.

The coach believes the timing is right to reintroduce several senior players ahead of what he expects to be one of South Africa's toughest assignments of the competition.

Rassie Erasmus said:

"This match is the perfect occasion for players like Siya, Eben, Lood, Sacha, Morne and the other players returning from injury to get a tough Test under the belt and get back into full swing at international level, as Argentina are a formidable team who will push us to the limit."

Erasmus said the players who featured during the recent squad rotation had justified their selections and remained in contention after making the most of their opportunities.

"They've been waiting patiently, and you can sense the excitement in the group to get back onto the field," he said.

Argentina present another major hurdle

South Africa's overall record against Los Pumas remains impressive, with the Springboks winning 35 of their 40 Tests against Argentina. However, recent visits have shown there is little room for complacency.

The Springboks suffered a narrow 29-28 defeat in Santiago del Estero in 2024. Argentina have won two of the last four meetings played on home soil. Erasmus expects another fierce contest against Felipe Contepomi's side.

Erasmus said Argentina's powerful forward pack, dangerous backline and passionate home support would demand the very best from the Springboks if they wanted to secure victory in Buenos Aires.

He added that the Argentineans shared many qualities with South Africans, particularly their passion, patriotism and fighting spirit, saying those traits reflected the fiercely contested Test match his side expected this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth will extend his record as the most capped Springbok of all time to 142 Tests when he takes the field on Saturday. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth closes in on another Springbok landmark

Saturday's fixture will also see Etzebeth extend his record as South Africa's most-capped player when he earns his 142nd Test appearance.

Kolisi, Etzebeth, De Jager, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Van den Berg will all make their first Test appearances of 2026, while Handre Pollard has been named among the replacements after Feinberg-Mngomezulu was preferred at flyhalf.

The selection also underlines Erasmus' confidence in combining established Rugby World Cup winners with emerging talent such as Cameron Hanekom, Boan Venter and Johan Grobbelaar as the Springboks begin another demanding stretch of international rugby.

Springboks match 23 to face Argentina

Starting XV

No. Player Position 15 Aphelele Fassi Fullback 14 Edwill van der Merwe Wing 13 Canan Moodie Centre 12 Andre Esterhuizen Centre 11 Ethan Hooker Wing 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Flyhalf 9 Cobus Reinach Scrumhalf 8 Cameron Hanekom No. 8 7 Elrigh Louw Flanker 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) Flanker 5 Lood de Jager Lock 4 Eben Etzebeth Lock 3 Thomas du Toit Prop 2 Johan Grobbelaar Hooker 1 Boan Venter Prop

Replacements

No. Player Position 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels Hooker 17 Gerhard Steenekamp Prop 18 Zachary Porthen Prop 19 Ben-Jason Dixon Lock 20 Cobus Wiese Utility forward 21 Marco van Staden Utility forward 22 Morne van den Berg Scrumhalf 23 Handre Pollard Flyhalf

By recalling several senior players, Erasmus has reunited much of the group that steered South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles. He is also keeping faith with a number of players who impressed during the recent rotation period and earned another opportunity at Test level.

Saturday's encounter in Buenos Aires will provide the returning stars with a demanding first test of their fitness against a physical Argentina side. It also gives the Springboks a chance to avenge their narrow defeat in Argentina in 2024 and make a strong start to their Rugby Championship campaign.

Frans Malherbe's Springbok future takes fresh turn after Rassie Erasmus update

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had eased fears that Frans Malherbe's playing career could be over, revealing the experienced prop is still pushing for a return to rugby.

The Springbok coach said Malherbe is continuing his rehabilitation from a long-term back injury and remains determined to play again. While no return has been confirmed, Erasmus indicated that early 2027 is a realistic target if the veteran tighthead's recovery continues to progress.

Source: Briefly News