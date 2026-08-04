Springboks Send Strong Message Over Argentina Test Before All Blacks Showdown
- Deon Davids has addressed the growing focus on the All Blacks as the Springboks prepare to face Argentina
- The Springboks are expecting another fierce battle with Los Pumas in Buenos Aires this weekend
- Rassie Erasmus is set to name his squad as several experienced players return to contention
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The Springboks have dismissed suggestions that Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina is simply a stepping stone to their blockbuster series against New Zealand.
Ahead of the Test in Buenos Aires, assistant coach Deon Davids stressed that South Africa are treating Los Pumas with the respect they deserve. They are determined to secure another important victory before thinking about what lies ahead.
Springboks dismiss warm-up talk before Argentina Test
The Springboks resumed training on Monday after arriving in Argentina a day earlier, with preparations intensifying ahead of the one-off Test.
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According to the Springboks' official website, Davids rejected suggestions that the encounter is merely a dress rehearsal for New Zealand.
"It’s a big Test match for us," Davids said. "Our focus is on Argentina. We don't approach any game as a warm-up. Every Test match is important for our country and what we stand for as a team."
He added that South Africa's objective is to continue improving while securing another Test victory before turning attention to the rest of the season.
Deon Davids expects another tough battle with Los Pumas
Davids warned that Argentina remain one of the most difficult teams to face at home, saying the Springboks expect another physical contest.
"They are a very passionate team, especially at home," he said. "If you come to Argentina with the mentality of seeing it as a warm-up game, you would make a big mistake."
Returning Springboks boost Rassie Erasmus' options
The Bok camp has also been strengthened by the return of experienced players including Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who has recovered from injury, said it was "a massive privilege" to return to the squad, adding that he is eager to contribute as competition for places intensifies.
South Africa face Los Pumas at Estadio José Amalfitani on Saturday at 21:10 (SA time), with the Springboks aiming to build further momentum before their highly anticipated meetings with New Zealand.
Sharks owner Marco Masotti raises concerns over Springboks funding model
Briefly News previously reported that Sharks owner Marco Masotti called for changes to South African rugby's funding model, arguing that privately owned franchises are carrying an increasing share of the financial burden.
Masotti claimed private investors are effectively helping fund the Springboks while shouldering rising costs at the franchise level.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).