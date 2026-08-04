Deon Davids has addressed the growing focus on the All Blacks as the Springboks prepare to face Argentina

The Springboks are expecting another fierce battle with Los Pumas in Buenos Aires this weekend

Rassie Erasmus is set to name his squad as several experienced players return to contention

Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids says South Africa are fully focused on Argentina and are not treating them as a warm-up for the All Blacks series. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks have dismissed suggestions that Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina is simply a stepping stone to their blockbuster series against New Zealand.

Ahead of the Test in Buenos Aires, assistant coach Deon Davids stressed that South Africa are treating Los Pumas with the respect they deserve. They are determined to secure another important victory before thinking about what lies ahead.

Springboks dismiss warm-up talk before Argentina Test

The Springboks resumed training on Monday after arriving in Argentina a day earlier, with preparations intensifying ahead of the one-off Test.

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According to the Springboks' official website, Davids rejected suggestions that the encounter is merely a dress rehearsal for New Zealand.

"It’s a big Test match for us," Davids said. "Our focus is on Argentina. We don't approach any game as a warm-up. Every Test match is important for our country and what we stand for as a team."

He added that South Africa's objective is to continue improving while securing another Test victory before turning attention to the rest of the season.

Deon Davids expects another tough battle with Los Pumas

Davids warned that Argentina remain one of the most difficult teams to face at home, saying the Springboks expect another physical contest.

"They are a very passionate team, especially at home," he said. "If you come to Argentina with the mentality of seeing it as a warm-up game, you would make a big mistake."

Deon Davids makes Springboks' Argentina stance clear before New Zealand series. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

Returning Springboks boost Rassie Erasmus' options

The Bok camp has also been strengthened by the return of experienced players including Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who has recovered from injury, said it was "a massive privilege" to return to the squad, adding that he is eager to contribute as competition for places intensifies.

South Africa face Los Pumas at Estadio José Amalfitani on Saturday at 21:10 (SA time), with the Springboks aiming to build further momentum before their highly anticipated meetings with New Zealand.

Sharks owner Marco Masotti raises concerns over Springboks funding model

Briefly News previously reported that Sharks owner Marco Masotti called for changes to South African rugby's funding model, arguing that privately owned franchises are carrying an increasing share of the financial burden.

Masotti claimed private investors are effectively helping fund the Springboks while shouldering rising costs at the franchise level.

Source: Briefly News