A content creator called Prince spent a day approaching elderly women at markets and in neighbourhoods, asking them out on dates

After nearly 20 rejections, one grandmother named Evelyn agreed, and Prince returned with a surprise that left her speechless

The grandmother gave her verdict on the date and viewers gave their thoughts on the exchange and prior rejections

Prince gifted Evelyn flowers. Image: @lifeofteaser

Source: Facebook

A Nigerian content creator known as Life of a Teaser set himself an unusual challenge. He walked up to elderly women in busy markets and neighbourhoods and asked each one out on a date.

The rejections came fast. Most grandmothers laughed him off, shook their heads, or waved him away. One woman told him she was married and her husband would never allow it. Another said she would only follow him to a church activity. A few simply had no time for the question at all. After approaching nearly 20 women, Prince had nothing but a string of polite and not-so-polite nos.

Then he met Madame Evelyn, who said yes.

Evelyn was seated at her market stall, selling goods, when Prince approached her. She had been doing it for 20 years. When he asked her out, she paused, thought about it, and said yes. She mentioned she was free and that her neighbour could watch her stall. That was enough for Prince.

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He slipped away, gathered some cash and a rose, and came back ready to surprise her. When he returned, he handed her the flower and asked what came to mind when she saw it. "Love, kind and cool," she said. Her first husband, she told him, had passed on.

Prince then revealed a cash prize as part of the celebration, and the moment quickly drew in neighbours who joined in the excitement. He also asked her a simple question: had she ever been celebrated before? Her answer stopped the crowd.

"This is my first time of celebration at all. Today is the most happiest day. The first of August 2026. It's the most happiest day in my life."

Key dos and don’ts for dating after 50

Experts advise older daters to understand their needs, prioritise safety, take relationships slowly, maintain a fulfilling life, and stay open-minded. They recommend avoiding negative mindsets, outdated relationship expectations, ignoring lifestyle differences, and dating too many people at once to build healthier, more meaningful connections.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers react to Evelyn's story

The video resonated deeply with people online, many of whom took to the page and praised Evelyn for understanding the spirit of the challenge:

@Eze Obident Ik wrote:

"Among all those women I think Madam Evelyn is the only one that understand the meaning of taking someone on a date"

@Ebby Cynthia said:

"Best video for the day. Mama is educated that why she understands the concept"

@Charles Ebojei added:

"She lifted the prize so high like a warrior that has conquered her enemy"

@Samuel Agyei Kwabena joked:

"One woman said 'and you think you can't take me from him? No ooo' Very deep statement the man should never understand"

More Briefly News stories on dates

A Zimbabwean woman’s humorous video about only dating South African men went viral as she joked about struggling to find a partner if she had to move back home, leaving Mzansi viewers sharing playful advice.

A woman’s TikTok story about her “worst date ever” went viral after she revealed the awkward and disappointing experience, leaving Mzansi entertained and sharing their own dating opinions.

A woman’s simple date night meal of bread, chips, Coke and Russian sausages sparked a heated Mzansi discussion, with some criticising the outing while others praised the thoughtful and affordable gesture.

Source: Briefly News