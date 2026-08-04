A security officer at a Gauteng primary school became a beloved figure by greeting learners with personalised fist bumps, high fives, and hugs each morning

Uncle Syd knew every child by name, making the daily school drop-off a warm and welcoming experience for learners

Former pupils and parents flooded the comments to share how much he meant to them and how deeply they missed him

A heartwarming video shows a dedicated security guard bringing immense joy to a local school. Image: @oll_catholic_school

Source: Instagram

A security guard at a South African primary school has warmed hearts across the country after a video of his morning routine with learners went viral on 31 July 2026. Posted on the school's Instagram account @oll_catholic_school, the clip shows Uncle Syd, a security officer in high-visibility gear, stationed at the school gates in Gauteng during the morning drop-off.

Uncle Syd and the power of being known

It was not just his presence that made the video special, but how personal it was. He greeted each child who arrived with a fist bump, a high five, or a hug, and called every single one of them by name. For many children, seeing a familiar, friendly face first thing in the morning can make all the difference. Uncle Syd appeared to understand that completely.

Watch Uncle Syd greet learners at the school gates in the Instagram reel here.

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Mzansi reacts to Uncle Syd's morning greetings

The video resonated with thousands of viewers, many of them former pupils who said Uncle Syd had been part of their school experience for years. Comments poured in from people who had grown up knowing him, crediting him with making their early school years feel safe and welcoming

User @mphomackay wrote:

"Love our security team 🌟💛 Ntate Mofokeng at the big gate as well and how he knows all the kids by name and their parents car/s 😍😍 🌹Absolutely amazing team 🐻🙏."

User @mickyn22 said:

"I love that he knows them by name 🥰."

User @lelemaseko shared:

"Oh, Uncle Syd carried us through our lower primary 🌟 very helpful and caring, I must say ❤️."

User @soniadasilva91 added:

"He's the best! Miss him so much! ❤️"

User @biancavieiravandernet said:

"Mr Sydney for president! 👑."

User @la_vie_de_sasha_ shared:

"We love you, Uncle Sydney ❤️."

A passionate security officer turns the daily school run into a cheerful celebration for young learners. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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