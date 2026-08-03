Learners at Joe Slovo Engineering High School in Khayelitsha surprised their expectant teacher with a classroom baby shower complete with cake and treats

The students stuffed their uniforms with balloons, pillows and towels to imitate baby bumps before cat-walking to the front of the class

Viewers who watched the TikTok video were relieved that the pregnant person was the teacher and flooded the comments with warm reactions

School learners surprised their pregnant teacher with a classroom baby shower complete with treats and custom sashes. Image: @vee42863

Source: TikTok

Learners at Joe Slovo Engineering High School in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, turned their classroom into a celebration on 2 August 2026, throwing a surprise baby shower for their pregnant teacher. The video, posted by TikTok user @vee42863, shows learners, boys and girls, with stuffed balloons under their tracksuit tops to mimic baby bumps.

Khayelitsha class goes all out for their teacher

One by one, they cat-walked and danced their way to the front desk to honour their teacher, who sat wearing a crown and a "Baby Shower" sash. The classroom was filled with cake, treats and pure joy as the teacher eventually got up and joined in the dancing with her learners.

Rather than simply buying a gift, the learners created a full experience inside their classroom, transforming an ordinary day into something their teacher would not easily forget. The celebration had the energy of a proper party, with the learners fully committed to making their educator feel seen and appreciated.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the baby shower TikTok video that had Mzansi in their feelings below:

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming classroom surprise

South Africans in the comments were moved by the learners' thoughtfulness, with many admitting their initial concern quickly turned to delight once they understood what was happening:

@manana said:

"I almost said nonsense. Thanks; God is the teacher."

User @Kgaogelo A Kekana wrote:

"I am so glad it is the teacher who is pregnant. Thank you, girls."

User @Bongie_Masindane shared:

"Congratulations mama🥹🥰, asifundanga caption and ne account yeka Mrs🥰. Sibukele video nge anger😂 (We didn't read the caption or the account name. We watched the video with anger)."

User @Mathabi Msimang commented:

"The joy, laughter, vibes, chaos, rush, sphithiphithi (commotion) I love it!"

User @Aya added:

"You should be grateful to have such wonderful learners."

User @Nomonde Phindy said:

"This is amazing.".

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

A young teacher broke down the science process of condensation, freezing, and melting using a Zulu song that the whole class enjoyed.

A young teacher shared a cheerful, fun way of teaching her primary school pupils about the weather, impressing many viewers.

The internet was left in tears after a young man shared a heartwarming conclusion to his viral search for his primary school teacher, whom he last saw 18 years ago.

Source: Briefly News