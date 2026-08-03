Footage of two Zulu queens at a traditional outdoor night gathering captured the attention of South Africans online

TikToker Gugu Sibeko shared the video of the two women Sihle Mdluli and Ntokozo Mayisela from the cultural event

Viewers flooded the comments with admiration, comparing the queens' bond to a legendary sister-wife friendship

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's fourth wife, Queen Sihle Mdluli and first wife Queen Ntokozo Mayisela. Image: @MNN News/Facebook and @the-african_royal_families/Instagram

Source: UGC

Two Zulu queens stole the spotlight at a traditional outdoor gathering, and South Africa could not stop talking about it.

TikToker Gugu Sibeko posted the footage on 2 August 2026, capturing Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's fourth wife, Queen Sihle Mdluli and first wife Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, dancing in traditional clothing and mingled freely among a crowd of onlookers, giving the event a warm and festive communal feel.

What made the video impossible to scroll past was the sight of the two woman together. Their presence, grace, and traditional attire drew instant admiration from viewers across Mzansi.

King Misuzulu welcomed fourth wife

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini formalised his marriage to Queen Sihle Mdluli after the royal house completed lobola negotiations in a traditional ceremony in Mpumalanga. The union between the Zulu and Swati royal families saw Princess Sihle join Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela and Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Zulu Queens

South Africans flooded the comments on @tobiadamsreloaded's TikTok with love:

@uMa Cele no Ma Khwela wakhe wrote:

"These two are best friends"

@u_Dlaba shared:

"Ezase dladleni 🥰" (From the royal household 🥰)

@Zuzuh🇿🇦 reacted:

"It's giving Macele and Makhwela typa thing 🥰❤️"

@Zola laughed:

"nginentombi yami mina 😂😂😂" (I have my girl 😂😂😂)

@Pumza added:

"ndlunkulu okaMayisela your beauty surpasses all. the eyes of man cannot see that ☺️"

@itz beauty concluded:

"Waze wathandwa weMancane 🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️" (How loved you are, Mancane 🥰🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️)

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Source: Briefly News