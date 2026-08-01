Two Cape Town high schools joined forces for a spontaneous a cappella Gwijo performance that caught the internet's attention

Esihle Mazinyane captured the boys singing in full school uniform in a corridor, and the clip spread rapidly on TikTok

Viewers from across Africa said they felt the energy of the performance even without understanding the words

Boys from two Cape Town schools sang a gwijo. Image: @wbhsgwijo

Source: TikTok

On 26 July 2026, a TikTok clip posted by Esihle Mazinyane began making its rounds on social media, showing learners from Wynberg Boys High School and Cape Town High School performing an a cappella Gwijo in what appears to be a school corridor. The boys in their respective school uniforms gathered closely together and sang, impressing viewers.

What is Gwijo?

Gwijo is a traditional amaXhosa call-and-response a cappella singing practice that brings people together to express joy, grief, resilience and hope. Rooted in weddings, funerals and other rites of passage, it fosters healing, emotional release and unity, with many believing it also helps ease stress and strengthen community bonds.

View the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi and the world react

The comments on the page quickly filled with people moved by what they heard, including viewers who had never encountered Gwijo before.

@Mr chips the 2nd said:

"Imagine doing the final exam then hearing this"

@MakingFinanceEasy wrote:

"When you don't understand, but you feel"

@🖤Eli🖤 commented:

"I need to hear this in the new Black Panther movie"

@mps_981 noted:

"Guy with the blazer and glasses carrieddd"

@Mr.Nïñët¥⁹⁸£íght 😎 shared:

"I'm a Ghanaian but Phambili nge Gwijo 🙂"

More Briefly News stories on Gwijo

A group of men in Johannesburg impressed South Africans after passionately singing a powerful igwijo during a night out, with many praising the performance for its unity, energy and uplifting spirit.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts after being welcomed with a spirited igwijo while shopping in Cape Town, with South Africans praising his humility and close connection with ordinary people.

A woman moved South Africans after dancing joyfully to an igwijo during the Women for Change national shutdown against gender-based violence, with many praising the powerful display of unity and hope.

Source: Briefly News