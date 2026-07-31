KwaZulu-Natal farmer Mxolisi Nzimande shared a photo showing the scale of devastation on his farm

He estimated that between 30,000 and 35,000 cabbage heads were destroyed across a single hectare

Fellow South Africans flooded the comments with shock, sympathy and practical advice for the distraught farmer

A local farmer shared a devastating image showing thousands of ruined cabbage heads across a single hectare. Image: Mxolisi Nzimande

Source: Facebook

A farmer from Bergville shared a haunting image of his destroyed cabbage crop on 29 July 2026, putting the brutal reality of farming into sharp focus for thousands of people online. On his Facebook account, Mxolisi Nzimande posted the photo alongside a message that pulled no punches. "Farming is not for weak people," he wrote. "Just imagine losing almost 30 to 35k heads of cabbage in 1 hectare."

When the harvest becomes a loss

The image showed row upon row of ruined cabbages, a sight that stopped many followers in their tracks. The scale of what the creator described is staggering. Between 30,000 and 35,000 cabbage heads across a single hectare not only represent months of hard work, but a significant financial blow. One commenter put it bluntly, estimating the loss at close to half a million rand.

Farming in South Africa is no easy undertaking. Growers face unpredictable weather, rising input costs and volatile market prices, all of which make a single bad season devastating for livelihoods.

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See Nzimande's original Facebook post and the photo that stunned SA below:

Mzansi reacts to the cabbage crisis

South Africans responded with a mix of disbelief, humour and genuine words of encouragement in the comments.

User @Bro D Motto said:

"According to what I see, one thing that comes to my mind is, hailstorm!"

User @Has Ani noted:

"That's like half a million in rands, bruh."

User @Mogau Mogau Mogau wrote:

"We will eat them, don't worry and sell them cheap and plant them again 😂."

User @Tshidi Letona advised:

"If you have livestock, you turn to feed."

User @Nduduzo Goodman Ntuli offered:

"It happens, you try again."

User @Lesoro Zava shared:

"Gardening is more than just growing plants—it's therapy for the soul. Learn how to make your garden your ultimate sanctuary for peace and well-being!"

3 Briefly News articles about farmers

A homesick Afrikaner H2A farmer working in the United States touched Mzansi hearts after sharing a moving video expressing how deeply he misses South Africa.

A young female farmer from Brits shared a photo of her massive cabbage harvest, revealing her fear that the entire crop was about to go to waste due to a lack of large-scale buyers.

A kind farmer marked five years since selling 85% of his farm to his employees by announcing their new egg packaging, with one egg donated to a charity for every purchase.

Source: Briefly News