Fadiel Adams is scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 11 August 2025

The National Coloured Congress leader is expected to testify about complaints he laid against senior police officers

South Africans responded to the news of Adams' appearance with widespread scepticism about whether he would testify

South Africans weighed in on whether Fadiel Adams will appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @Constitution_94

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans are debating whether Fadiel Adams will appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as scheduled, or whether he will get ‘sick’.

Adams, the National Coloured Congress leader, is scheduled to appear before the Commission on 11 August 2026. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed the news on 31 July 2026.

He noted that Adams was formally served with a Rule 3 notice by the Commission in 2025, and talks have been ongoing since then to finalise his appearance.

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Adams' role in the IDAC investigation

Adams is expected to testify about complaints he lodged with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) against Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and other senior police officials. The Commission has heard how IDAC investigated those allegations despite them being described as vague, hearsay-based, and insufficiently detailed to sustain charges.

IDAC also requested information about the officers who arrested Adams.

South Africans doubt Adams will show up

News of the scheduled appearance drew immediate scepticism from social media users, many of whom drew comparisons to other implicated figures who fell ill ahead of their commission appearances.

Busisiwe Nxumalo wrote:

"Make sure he doesn't get admitted to the hospital any time before then."

Accuse Tshikweta said:

"He is now planning on which hospital he should visit before the appearance date."

Thandiwe Ngo Memela Ngwekazi added:

"He is going to be 'sick'."

Sphamandla Nkwanyana remarked:

"He will join Khan in Madlanga Hospital."

Itu Nthapang suggested:

"They should use a SAPS van to transport him; otherwise he might not show up."

Adams lays charges against IDAC investigator

Briefly News also shared details about the criminal charges laid by Adams against IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal.

The charges centred around allegations of misconduct heard during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

As the legal drama unfolds, questions arise about the integrity of the investigation process and the motivations behind Adams' dual complaints.

Source: Briefly News