Is James Talarico married? Key facts about the Texas legislator's life

James Talarico is not married and has not publicly revealed any of his romantic relationships. The Texas politician is a Presbyterian Seminarian with a background in public school teaching.

James Talarico speaks during a campaign launch rally on September 09, 2025, in Round Rock, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

James Talarico has never had a wife and does not have any children.

The lawmaker and aspiring Presbyterian minister has been serving in the Texas House of Representatives since 2018.

James Talarico is eyeing the US Senate seat in Texas in 2026.

James Talarico's profile summary

Full name James Dell Talarico Date of birth May 17, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Round Rock, Texas, United States Parents Tamara Causey, Mark Talarico (adoptive father) Education University of Texas at Austin (BA Government) Harvard University (MEd) Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary (MDiv) McNeil High School Profession Politician, former public school teacher Office Texas House of Representatives (2018 to date) Political party Democratic Party Net worth Approx. $1 million - $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

James Talarico is an eighth-generation Texan

James Talarico hails from Round Rock, Texas, where he was born to Tamara Causey, a young mother from Laredo. His biological father had a drinking problem that resulted in violence, and his mother had to leave the relationship.

Tamara raised the lawmaker as a single mother, according to his website. She later met Mark Talarico, an Italian, who adopted him. James Talarico's family is still based in Texas.

Five facts about James Talarico. Photo: @jamestalarico (modified by author)

Source: Original

Talarico is a former middle school teacher

James earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Friar Society. He furthered his studies by getting a Master of Education degree in Education Policy from Harvard University.

In 2011, Talarico became a Liberal Arts teacher to grade six students at Rhodes Middle School in a historic Mexican-American neighbourhood on the west side of San Antonio.

After two years of teaching, he was made the Central Texas executive director for the NPO Reasoning Mind, which ensures technology reaches low-income classrooms.

James Talarico during a campaign event in Houston, Texas, on September 13, 2025. Photo: Mark Felix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Talarico is a Presbyterian Seminarian

The Texas politician was raised in a Christian household and taught Sunday school in his hometown as a teenager. His maternal grandfather was a Baptist preacher in South Texas around Corpus Christi and Laredo. James enrolled at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in August 2022.

James Talarico's religion and faith have been huge aspects of his political career. He is outspoken against Christian nationalism and lives by the Bible-inspired phrase "Love God and love neighbour". During his June 2025 sermon at University United Methodist Church in Austin, he said:

Christianity is both spiritual and political, because politics is just another word for how we treat our neighbours... When things get difficult, I fall back on my faith.

James Talarico at 'Featured Session: State of Being: How To Care' at the Austin Convention Centre on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jason Bollenbache (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

James Talarico's Texas political career

36-year-old James Talarico began his political career in 2018 at the age of 29 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. He was re-elected in 2020, 2022, and 2024. He served in the 52nd district until 2023, when he started representing Texas House District 50.

James is the Vice Chair of the Texas House's Trade, Workforce, and Economic Development Committee. He has served in the House Administration, Juvenile Justice & Family Issues, Calendars, and Public Education Committees.

Some of Talarico's key achievements in the Texas House include passing legislation for student mental health and character education programs in the state. After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2018, he helped in the passing of legislation to cap insulin copays at $25 a month and import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

James Talarico is running for the US Senate seat in Texas in 2026 as a Democrat candidate. He launched his campaign in early September 2025 in Round Rock, Texas.

James Talarico in Texas in March 2023. Photo: @jamestalarico (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Talarico is accused of following adult content models

James Talarico, who has never introduced his partners, was found following several adult content creators on social media. The Presbyterian seminarian was accused of interacting with Zoe Pugh, Love Island star Valerie Bragg, and Alina Lopez.

In a November 2025 statement, his spokesperson, JT Ennis, said he was unaware how the women earned a living, according to the New York Post.

The social media team — including James — follows back and engages with supporters who have large followings and does not investigate their backgrounds. While James was unaware of how these women make money, he does not judge them for it and will not play into an effort to smear them for clickbait articles. That's exactly what his Christian faith calls him to do.

James Talarico speaks during the panel 'State Of Being: How To Care' at Austin Convention Centre on March 08, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

The question 'Is James Talarico married?' persists as the lawmaker's political profile rises. The Democrat politician seems to have dedicated his life to serving the people of Texas and focusing on his Christian faith.

READ MORE: How much is Amy Carter's net worth?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the net worth of former first daughter Amy Carter. She was nine when she moved to the White House in January 1977 after her father, Jimmy Carter, was elected the 39th POTUS.

Amy was a vocal activist in the 1980s, speaking against political injustices like South Africa's apartheid and the CIA's role in Central America. She now lives a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband, John 'Jay' Kelly, and her two sons.

Source: Briefly News