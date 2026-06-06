The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after the death of Black Pirates star Sidney Gongodyo was announced

The Uganda Rugby Cranes international reportedly passed away after being allegedly attacked by mobs on Friday

The Uganda Police Force also provided a fresh update on the circumstances surrounding the death of the rugby star

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Uganda Rugby Cranes international Sydney Gongodyo has died, with both the Uganda Rugby Union and Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club confirming the devastating news.

Gongodyo, who lived in Najjera, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso District, was a student at Makerere University and an important member of the Black Pirates squad.

Initial reports suggest the 27-year-old may have lost his life following an incident involving mob violence, though the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation and have yet to be formally confirmed by rugby authorities.

The reports about Gongodyo's death left the Ugandan rugby community devastated, with the player featuring on the club’s promotional material for the upcoming Premiership semi-final against Heathens. His death came just two days before the highly anticipated fixture.

Information circulating within rugby circles indicates that the player may have been involved in a traffic-related incident in the Bukoto area before allegedly being assaulted by members of the public.

Pirates confirmed Gongodyo's passing

Black Pirates announced Gongodyo’s passing through their official social media platforms late on Friday, June 5, 2026, with the Uganda Rugby Union also joining them in paying tribute.

In an emotional tribute, the club wrote: "A sea robber to the bone has sailed his sail. No more sea billows for him. Till we meet Sydney again."

Gongodyo played a vital role in the Pirates team that secured both the Rugby Premiership championship and the Uganda Cup during the previous campaign.

Following the tragic development, the scheduled semi-final clash between Pirates and Heathens at Kyadondo is expected to be postponed.

The South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, and also a young player who died during training.

Police provide update on Gongodyo's passing

The Uganda Police Force has opened a murder investigation following the death of the Rugby Cranes player, who reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during a mob attack in Nakawa Division.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala, the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. on June 5, 2026, in Masulira Zone, Bukoto I Parish, Nakawa Division.

Police officers responded to the scene and transported the injured player to Mulago National Referral Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, despite medical efforts, Gongodyo later died from his injuries at around 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

Kawala confirmed that a murder by mob action case has been registered at Kira Road Police Station, with investigators working to determine the sequence of events that led to the fatal attack.

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News earlier reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public, and his funeral date also yet to be confirmed by the deceased's family

Source: Briefly News