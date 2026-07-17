Zimbabwe Republic Police warned of a sharp rise in murder, suicide, and armed robbery in Bulawayo

The briefing drew attention after South Africans linked the spike to the repatriation of Zimbabweans from SA

South Africans's scathing take on the clip comes after the 30 June 2026 deadline against undocumented foreigner resulted in mass deportations

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A Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson delivered a public safety briefing in Bulawayo on 10 July 2026, warning residents of a rise in violent crime across the city. Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the Provincial Police Spokesperson, addressed the media outdoors in what appeared to be the city centre, with traffic and pedestrians moving behind her as she outlined recent cases of murder, suicide, and armed robbery.

Bulawayo police have warned the public about a sharp increase in violent crime. Image: @kwa_nondaba

Source: TikTok

The clip was posted to TikTok by @kwa_nondaba and quickly caught the attention of South African viewers. Many shared their speculations about the cause of Bulawayo's increase in violent crime.

SA discusses rise of crime in Bulawayo

South Africa carried out large-scale deportation operations in the weeks leading up to the video's publication. Whether the crime increase in Bulawayo is directly tied to the repatriations remains unverified. Zimbabwe Republic Police did not link the two in their official briefing. What is clear is that the video struck a nerve across the border, sparking a sharp and spirited debate among South Africans about crime, migration, and national safety. Watch the Bulawayo police announcement that got South Africans talking below:

Mzansi reacts to Bulawayo police

The comments were heavy with sarcasm and national pride, and several users aimed at the state of Bulawayo itself, joking about the backdrop of the video looking dated. South African viewers were vocal in the comments on @kwa_nondaba's TikTok:

@Zandile said:

"Where are our lies now?"

@bonganimuthwa846 added:

"We should give thanks to Jacinta"

@ThaboRsa joked:

"So it's 2003 in Zimbabwe?"

@Uyanda laughed:

"Background 1998"

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Source: Briefly News