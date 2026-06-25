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"It's Clean": South African Trucker in Zimbabwe Tours Bulawayo in TikTok Video and Stuns Viewers
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"It's Clean": South African Trucker in Zimbabwe Tours Bulawayo in TikTok Video and Stuns Viewers

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A South African truck driver, @hey_anorldjr on TikTok, shared a walk-through of Zimbabwe's second biggest city
  • Bulawayo, aka the City of Kings, looked stunning to the man, and he shared his first impressions
  • The TikTok video challenged prevailing stereotypes, fuelled by Zimbabwe's history of instability

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Truck driver explores Zimbabwe
A truck driver explored Zimbabwe, and he was impressed. Image: @hey_anorldjr
Source: TikTok

A South African truck driver and content creator took full advantage of a routine stop in Bulawayo in a clip shared on 13 May 2026. He filmed his walk through Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, documenting his surroundings to show a firsthand account of the country's conditions. People compared the streets of Bulawayo, as he highlighted the city's legendary wide streets, and the lack of litter.

However, his biggest worry was safety, as he walked with his smartphone held out, recording his journey with fear of theft. While official figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) reveal that theft remains a notable issue—with Bulawayo recording a high provincial property crime rate driven by over 37,000 theft cases nationwide toward the end of 2025—the day-to-day street reality often feels vastly different for visitors. Locals assured the man he did not need to worry about getting mugged. Within a South African context, the presence of millions of Zimbabwean immigrants often fuels misconceptions about their home country being a place of total chaos. The video serves as a reminder that personal experience often contradicts stereotypes. Watch the viral journey here:

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SA discusses Zimbabwe

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions, resonating with viewers on both sides of the border. While many South Africans expressed shock at the cleanliness and safety on display, Zimbabwean viewers took the opportunity to celebrate their city and the infrastructure of Bulawayo. Read the comments below:

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Building in Bulawayo
South Africans were impressed by Bulawayo's city centre. Image: Tinashe Charleson / Pexels
Source: UGC

Tate said:

"The Eastern Highlands have a lot of small-scale banana farmers doing very well and exporting bananas. They even have their own electricity power plant."

Nono, Mrs N wrote:

"Relax with your phone, nothing will happen 😁 we need more of this vlog 🥰"

kgosigadi_.7 added:

"Feel free next time, Zimbabwe is really safe. Fruits are abundant in Zim, Bananas, Pineapples, Oranges n many more. They are cheap, and you can get 7/8 bananas for a dollar 🥰"

Petunia added:

"Zim is a free country, just feel free next time. Thank you very much for the video. How l miss home."

Read also

"We're moving there": Self-sufficient modern homes in Zimbabwe's Mbizo township impress Mzansi

@Mass eXe remarked:

"Eish Zim o montle bra waaka I went there last year😭"

Brian Busani Matlou

l am from Bulawayo, bro....🤣🤣 I miss Bulawayo...okae wena now."

LTE Electronics noted:

"Its even clean."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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