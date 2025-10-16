Who is Peter Matsimbe? Ayanda Thabethe's husband, businessman & controversies

Ayanda Thabethe's husband, Peter Matsimbe, is a controversial businessman. He married South African media personality and mother of his two kids, Ayanda Thabethe, in June 2025 after over three years of dating. Following their December 2024 engagement, Ayanda wrote on Instagram:

I am deeply honoured to be your first and only wife, the one chosen by God to share this lifetime of love with you.

Peter Matsimbe and Ayanda Thabethe on their wedding day on June 29, 2025.

Key takeaways

Ayanda Thabethe started dating businessman Peter Matsimbe in early 2021, and they tied the knot in June 2025.

They have two sons, Enzo and Peter Junior.

Matsimbe was previously taken to court by Standard Bank in connection with a multi-million rand fraud scandal involving luxury cars.

Peter Matsimbe's profile summary

Full name Peter Matsimbe Wife Ayanda Thabethe (June 2025 to date) Children Peter Junior, Enzo Matsimbe Siblings Richard Matsimbe Profession Businessman

Is Peter Matsimbe South African?

Peter Matsimbe's exact nationality is unknown, but he has been linked to Mozambique and Eswatini. He keeps his personal life private and is not active on social media, unlike his wife, Ayanda Thabethe, who has over 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In April 2024, the house that Matsimbe reportedly shared with Thabethe in Bryanston, Sandton, Johannesburg, was listed on Property24 for R19.5 million. The price was later reduced to R15 million. The 4,707 square meter property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Five facts about Ayanda Thabethe's husband, Peter Matsimbe.

What does Peter Matsimbe do for a living?

Ayanda Thabethe's husband is a businessman operating in Southern Africa. He reportedly deals in a lucrative trucking business, according to Sunday World. Peter Matsimbe's businesses are handled under his company, Matsimbe and Co.

Matsimbe's net worth is widely estimated to be over R200 million. He is a flashy spender associated with luxury cars and international travel. He reportedly purchased the Ferrari SF90 in mid-2024.

The businessman gifted Ayanda the posh Mercedes-Maybach, valued at over R4 million, as a gift following the birth of their son, Enzo, and had previously bought her a R18 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The couple have also been spotted vacationing at high-end destinations like Dubai and Greece.

South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe.

Inside Peter Matsimbe's controversies

Ayanda Thabethe's husband is not new to scandals. In August 2019, Standard Bank reportedly approached the Johannesburg High Court, accusing Matsimbe of securing a loan to purchase ten luxury vehicles using fraudulent documents.

He allegedly bought the cars at various dealerships through his company, Matsimbe and Co., according to City Press. The cars included a McLaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can-Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo Mechanical Horse, and a Lexus LX.

A court order was granted in July 2020 requiring him to return the vehicles, but he failed to comply, and Standard Bank took the case back to court. A subsequent court order was issued committing him for contempt of court for failing to comply.

Matsimbe's brother, Richard, has been implicated in a similar controversy. He reportedly obtained a loan of R22 million from businessman Jacobus Jansen to purchase two luxury cars.

Peter was also implicated in a cigarette smuggling scandal. The businessman and former Eswatini Prince Guduza were allegedly using royal connections to smuggle into Mozambique and Eswatini.

Ayanda Thabethe and her husband Peter Matsimbe.

Peter Matsimbe and Ayanda Thabethe's relationship timeline

Ayanda Thabethe started dating Peter Matsimbe in May 2021 and introduced him to the public in June 2022. They welcomed their first son, Peter Junior, in March 2022 and had a second son, Enzo, in September 2023.

There were speculations that Peter Matsimbe was a married man when he started dating Ayanda. The media personality shut down the rumours in June 2022 with a legal statement shared by Makuta Attorneys that read in part:

The rumour that Ms Thabethe is in a relationship with a married man is not true, and we have not been provided with evidence proving otherwise. PM is not in any marriage or union recognised by the law.

The flashy couple got engaged in December 2024. Ayanda Thabethe became Peter Matsimbe's wife on June 29, 2025, at a lavish signing ceremony held in Johannesburg. The media personality shared a video from the fairytale wedding with the caption "I have found the one whom my soul loves", which references the Bible verse Song of Songs 3:4.

Peter Matsimbe's wife, Ayanda Thabethe.

Conclusion

Peter Matsimbe's biography and high-profile relationship with Ayanda Thabethe continue to place him in tabloid headlines. Despite his controversial fame, he prefers to keep a low profile.

