MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE— A 38-year-old sergeant linked to the Mthatha National Intervention Unit was granted R3 000 bail for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man and burning his body. Zamikhaya Mqolo appeared in court on 27 May 2026 for the murder of Bude Phuka. Zamikhaya Mqolo was granted R3 000 bail.

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An Eastern Cape cop was released on bail for murder. Images: CrimeWatch_RSA/ X and Yellow Dog Productions/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the incident took place on 2 May 2026 in Indwe near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape. The province was ranked as the country's murder hotspot in the crime stats.

An eyewitness, who is the girlfriend of the deceased, stated she was with Phuka at a local liquor establishment when the accused police officer, her off-duty ex-partner, argued with and assaulted Phuka. She tried to intervene but was overpowered by Mqolo. Phuka left the establishment in his car, and Mqolo pursued him in his vehicle.

Sergeant Zamikhaya Mqolo granted bail

The charred body of Phuka was found inside his burnt vehicle on 3 May 2026 on the R56 outside Indwe. R5 cartridges were collected from the scene. As part of the investigation, DNA samples were collected from the Phuka family to verify if the remains belonged to him.

The family has been kept updated on developments and expressed gratitude to IPID for the speedy finalisation of the DNA analysis. The case has been postponed to 29 July 2026 to allow for further investigation.

US father wanted for rape arrested in Eastern Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police arrested a man from the US who was accused of rape. He was arrested recently after Interpol launched a manhunt.

Source: Briefly News