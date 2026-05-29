Musa Mseleku posted a loved-up picture with his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, on Instagram

Some fans are not buying it, as some assume that it is old, as he is trying to push a narrative that they are happy

On Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, the drama between Musa and Thobile escalated, leaving fans worried for their marriage

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Musa Mseleku showed a photo of himself and Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Mseleku during their happier times. Image: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku showed love to his wife MaKhumalo in his latest Instagram post. The reality TV star posted a loved-up photo of the two of them, addressing the idea that they are going through a rough patch.

Speculations mounted after Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, where the irreparable drama between Musa and Thobile escalated, leaving fans worried for their marriage.

Fans are more than convinced that Musa Mseleku and Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku are happy in their marriage, judging by his latest posts of her.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Mzansi feels some type of way about Musa's post

However, some can't shake the feeling that he is trying too hard to make it seem as though they are good in their marriage. Here are some of the salty reactions from online fans.

u_andy_swa joked:

"Debit orders tomorrow, ziyakhala."

sueann.petersen shared:

"We know Thobile loves you, and we do want to see you guys happy. What frustrates me is when you disrespect her in front of the whole world. If Thobile is happy, we are happy for her."

evamqoseni state:

"Sizobheka ihairline then we know what we know."

asamile75 said:

"You usually see Mseleku's genuine, happy laugh when he is with Mayeni and Makhumalo."

nkulymevana joked:

"When a debit order is approaching, you start looking at your archives to post the brand winner."

nthabisengsapepamaphalala responded:

"He is recycling old pictures to change the narrative in a specific direction....Mmmmh, just an observation."

Musa Mseleku appreciated his wife, Thobile ‘MaKhumalo’ Mseleku. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa and Thobile's intense fight

In the episode, Musa and Thobile addressed some of their differences. Thobile raised the fact that Musa was uninterested in doing a ceremony for Mpilo Mseleku, and his reason shocked her and the rest of Mzansi.

Musa was also frustrated at Thobile's sense of independence after she built her own home. He had a problem with her not informing her about the kitchen renovations, and the fact that she drives a sponsored car from Omoda and Jaeco.

@YMncam posted the video with the caption, "Thobile is so DONE Sana, I can't believe this is finally happening, Makhumalo."

Is Uthando Nes'thembu real?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku stood his ground on claims that his reality show, which focuses on his and his five wives' lives, is not scripted.

On Uthando Nes'thembu, the drama usually gets intense, and the conversations in the show ruffle many people's feathers. Mseleku made this assurance amid the Season 9 extension of the reality TV show, which has viewers jumping for joy.

Source: Briefly News